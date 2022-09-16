More than 5 million foreign tourists travel to Thailand! | GMT

5 million Tourists Travel to Thailand

Over 5 million foreign tourists arrived in Thailand in 9 months. Thai frog farmer says country music is his key to success. Thailand’s Cannabis-Hemp Bill withdrawn from House agenda. Thailand’s Cannabis Act stalls in Parliament as lawmakers dig in. The teen fatally shoots a friend with the pistol. A Thai YouTuber was criticised after teaching rude words to a foreigner. —all this and more on today’s Good Morning Thailand.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.