Thailand

Monday Covid Update: 15,376 new cases and 87 deaths

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

Covid-19 continues to rise and hit record highs in Thailand. Today, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration logged another 15,376 new Covid-19 infections and 87 coronavirus-related deaths. Since April 1, the latest wave of the virus, the CCSA has reported 483,815 Covid-19 infections. Over the weekend, the CCSA reported 15,335 new infections on Saturday and 14,260 on Sunday

Of today’s new cases, 1,041 were found in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for the virus over the past several months.

More information will be reported this afternoon following the CCSA’s daily briefing.

Other updates…

  • As of Saturday, 24,527 were being treated at public and private hospitals in Bangkok, according to the Medical Services Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Thai government’s news bureau reports.
  • The World Health Organisation is recommending that Thailand impose tight disease control measures similar to the restrictions imposed during the first wave last year. Restrictions are already tight in Bangkok and the other 12 “dark red” zones with nightly curfews, travel restrictions, and business closures.
  • Expats ages 60 and above in Bangkok and surrounding provinces can now register from an AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine appointment at the Bang Sue Grand Station Central Vaccination Centre. Walk-in services are offered to foreign residents who are 75 years old and older from 9am to 4pm. Click HERE to register. For information on other vaccination centres open to expats, go to ThailandIntervac.com.

Monday Covid Update: 15,376 new cases and 87 deaths

 

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Trending