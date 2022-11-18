Connect with us

Thailand

Man says his leg was amputated without permission in Thailand

Published

 on 

A Thai man who says his leg was amputated without his permission requested help from the Lawyers Council of Thailand on Wednesday after a failed lawsuit.

The patient told lawyers he went to the hospital to receive treatment for a wound on the sole of his foot. He underwent surgery and stayed in the hospital for seven days to be monitored.

However, the patient’s situation didn’t improve after a week and he was given a permission slip to sign entitled “wound repair” so he could undergo more surgery, so he signed it.

He woke up from surgery to find his left leg was completely amputated below the knee. He said there was nothing in the permission slip to suggest such drastic action would be taken.

The patient requested to look at the form and noticed an extra clause had been added right at the bottom saying, “cut off left leg.” He swears it wasn’t there when he signed the document and said doctors added it afterwards.

He says the hospital was negligent and reckless, and their lack of caution has caused him serious damage.

The victim filed a lawsuit against the doctor who cut off his leg and the hospital accusing them of “negligence causing serious harm.”

The investigating officer presented the case to a prosecutor who decided not to prosecute anyone from the hospital. The case went nowhere so the victim decided to go straight to the Lawyers Council of Thailand for help.

President of the Lawyers Council under Royal Patronage Wichien Chubthaisong assigned lawyers Pricha Senpanich and Naron Asa to investigate the case on Wednesday.

Pricha and Naron will collect evidence, investigate the facts and seek assistance from specialists with knowledge about medical negligence to help the victim in his quest to sue the hospital.

The lawyers didn’t say what sort of compensation the victim would be looking at receiving if the hospital were found guilty of negligence.

Legal Services in Thailand: Most Frequently Asked Questions

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hua Hin1 min ago

Bakery in Hua Hin reveals tasty Christmas day buffet menu
Media6 mins ago

“Joyland” cleared for cinema screenings in Pakistan
Food15 mins ago

Cambodia’s jasmine rice variety crowned best in world
Sponsored1 hour ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Hot News40 mins ago

Judge rules MH17 plane crash over Ukraine result of deliberate Russian missile
Thailand50 mins ago

Man says his leg was amputated without permission in Thailand
Technology54 mins ago

Thailand takes delivery of Textron T-6C turboprop trainers
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Entertainment1 hour ago

A night of World Cup nostalgia and An Evening With Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne
What you get for $X1 hour ago

What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Thailand1 hour ago

Residents in Chiang Rai are made to Breathe Toxic Hydrogen Cyanide | GMT
Hot News1 hour ago

China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Lifestyle1 hour ago

Several Thai street food eateries earn spots on 2023 Michelin Guide list
World2 hours ago

BOGOF Tesla+house offer fails to excite New Zealand homebuyers
Sporting Activities2 hours ago

Thailand’s World Cup fans won’t miss any matches after broadcast deal sorted
Lifestyle3 hours ago

The three best things about staying in Khanom
World17 hours ago

UK bird flu epidemic threatens to cancel Christmas
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending