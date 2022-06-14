Man finds corpse in abandoned house in eastern Thailand

On Sunday, a Thai man walked into an abandoned house in Rayong province, eastern Thailand, to find a skull in the middle of the living room and a decomposed, headless body in the bathroom lying next to the toilet.

The man who discovered the corpse was 60 year old Charlie Pairotsorn, who was planning on buying the house and surrounding 2 rai of dense forest land. Charlie went to inspect the house before he planned on transferring the money the next day, June 13.

Charlie said that at first, he thought the skull was a termite’s nest, but when he looked closer he could see human teeth. He went into the bathroom to find a headless body lying dead next to the toilet. A nylon rope was found in the bathroom, which police say could have been used around the man’s neck.

Police from Klaeng District Police Station asked the village headman if he had any ideas about the identity of the corpse, but he said no one in the village had been reported missing.

The decomposed state of the corpse is making identification difficult. The remains have been sent to Klaeng Hospital for further investigation.

Charlie decided not to buy the house.

