Connect with us

Thailand

Man arrested in Udon Thani for allegedly smuggling 550 kilograms of cannabis

Avatar

Published

 on 

Photo courtesy of the Crime Suppression Division

Around 550 kilograms of compressed cannabis was seized from a pickup truck in the Isaan province Sakhon Nakhon, which is close to the Laos border. Officers from the Crime Suppression Division confiscated the cannabis and arrested a 34 year old man.

Officer had received a top that a crime syndicate planned to traffic the cannabis from Laos and into Thailand. They say traffickers were using the Seka-Akat Manuai route in Bueng Kan, a province along the Mekong River bordering Laos.

Police were stationed along the road and stopped the vehicle after the driver allegedly stopped in Udon Thani to deliver the cannabis. Officer searched the truck and say they found 550 slabs of compressed cannabis. Each slab weighed a kilogram. Police say the man admitted he was paid 10,000 baht to transport the drugs. The person who hired him was reportedly driving another vehicle on the same route and was able to evade the police.

The suspect was charged with possession of a Category 5 narcotic with the intent to sell. Cannabis with high traces of the psychoactive component known as THC is still legal in Thailand and classified as a Category 5 narcotic.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-12-17 15:27
No wonder this guy mailed the drugs...he was on meth at the time. Not the sort of thing you want to do if you're trying to come up with a coherent plan.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand10 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Thai parliament considers building casino complex
World1 hour ago

Don’t laugh! North Korea marks death anniversary of Kim Jong Il
Video2 hours ago

Do you prefer the Indoors or Outdoors in Thailand? | Thaiger Bites
Sponsored4 hours ago

What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
advertiseadvertise
Phuket2 hours ago

Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022 event announced in Phuket
Thailand2 hours ago

Phuket Hotels Association welcomes new leadership team
Thailand2 hours ago

Man arrested in Udon Thani for allegedly smuggling 550 kilograms of cannabis
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime3 hours ago

300 million baht illegal online gambling site busted in Nonthaburi
Politics4 hours ago

5 subcommittees set up to examine casino complex proposal
Thailand4 hours ago

Fights between Myanmar junta and ethnic armies intensify, 700 refugees flee to Thailand
Thailand5 hours ago

Two Thai suspects in Taiwan’s largest heroin bust on record arrested in Pathum Thani
Thailand6 hours ago

Riot erupts at Krabi prison over inmate Covid-19 treatment, 300 officers deployed
Tourism6 hours ago

TAT planning A-to-Z tourism campaign with social influencers
Thailand6 hours ago

Thailand News Update | Payouts to nightlife workers in Thailand & Typhoons
Thailand7 hours ago

No holidays for Thai Police, Southern Thai dance gets heritage status | GMT
Thailand9 hours ago

Hurdles and hopes for expats aiming to retire in Thailand
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending