Thai transgender entrepreneur buys Miss Universe Organisation for US$20 million | GMT

Man arrested for selling fake car license plates. Coral reefs off Chon Buri were found diseased. Chiang Rai opens a skywalk with panoramic views of Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos. Thai transgender entrepreneur buys Miss Universe Organisation for US$20 million. Thailand to officially enter winter on October 29, and poverty in Thailand has been halved says govt.- all are coming up today.

Check out other news or watch a news report on Thaiger’s youtube channel

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.