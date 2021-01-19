Man arrested for allegedly overstaying 60 day tourist visa by 7 years | The Thaiger

Immigration police arrested a 40 year old Nigerian man for allegedly overstaying his visa by 2,683 days. The man entered Thailand in April 2014 on a 60 day tourist visa. He was arrested in in Ratchathewi district of Bangkok.

Illegal immigration is considered as a major factor of the second wave of Covid-19 after the outbreak Samut Sakhon seafood market affecting a large migrant population.

Thai Visa says immigration officers were “targeting Africans to check on their visa status as part of measures associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The penalties for overstaying in Thailand are as follows…

When surrendering at airport immigration when leaving Thailand…

Overstay less than 90 Days = 500 Thai baht/day overstay fine (maximum 20,000 Thai baht)

Overstay more than 90 Days = 1 year ban from Thailand and 20,000 Thai baht overstay fine

Overstay more than 1 Year = 3 years ban from Thailand and 20,000 Thai baht overstay fine

Overstay more than 3 Years = 5 years ban from Thailand and 20,000 baht overstay fine

Overstay more than 5 Years = 10 years ban from Thailand and 20,000 baht overstay fine

When caught while overstaying…

Overstay of 1 day to 1 Year = 5 years ban from Thailand and 500 to 20,000 Thai baht overstay fine.

Overstay more than 1 Year = 10 years ban from Thailand and 20,000 Thai baht overstay fine.

SOURCES: True Crime Thailand | Thai Embassy| Thai Visa

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.