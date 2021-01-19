Man arrested for allegedly overstaying 60 day tourist visa by 7 years | The Thaiger

Sell your home with FazWaz
Thailand

Man arrested for allegedly overstaying 60 day tourist visa by 7 years

1 hour ago

Man arrested for allegedly overstaying 60 day tourist visa by 7 years
PHOTO: Thai Crime Thailand
Immigration police arrested a 40 year old Nigerian man for allegedly overstaying his visa by 2,683 days. The man entered Thailand in April 2014 on a 60 day tourist visa. He was arrested in in Ratchathewi district of Bangkok.

Illegal immigration is considered as a major factor of the second wave of Covid-19 after the outbreak Samut Sakhon seafood market affecting a large migrant population.

Thai Visa says immigration officers were “targeting Africans to check on their visa status as part of measures associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The penalties for overstaying in Thailand are as follows…

When surrendering at airport immigration when leaving Thailand…

  • Overstay less than 90 Days = 500 Thai baht/day overstay fine (maximum 20,000 Thai baht)
  • Overstay more than 90 Days = 1 year ban from Thailand and 20,000 Thai baht overstay fine
  • Overstay more than 1 Year = 3 years ban from Thailand and 20,000 Thai baht overstay fine
  • Overstay more than 3 Years = 5 years ban from Thailand and 20,000 baht overstay fine
  • Overstay more than 5 Years = 10 years ban from Thailand and 20,000 baht overstay fine

When caught while overstaying…

  • Overstay of 1 day to 1 Year = 5 years ban from Thailand and 500 to 20,000 Thai baht overstay fine.
  • Overstay more than 1 Year = 10 years ban from Thailand and 20,000 Thai baht overstay fine.

SOURCES: True Crime Thailand | Thai Embassy| Thai Visa

  Nipral

    Nipral

    Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 2:51 pm

    Targeting Africans….!!!

    KP

      KP

      Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 3:43 pm

      Targeting people who overstayed

  Rasputin

    Rasputin

    Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 2:59 pm

    A potential 5 year ban + 20,000 baht fine for a 1 day overstay if caught, seem a rather disproportionate punishment to me. Airline breakdowns/cancellations can easily put a normally ‘law abiding’ traveler in this position through no fault of their own. I happened to me when flying on Philippine airways several years ago, fortunately without getting caught while returning to the airport following 2 days delay.

Thailand

Thailand

Bangkok

