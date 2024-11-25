Israeli food tech could elevate Thailand’s agriculture sector

Image: osagiv on X

Israeli food technology has the potential to significantly enhance Thailand’s agriculture sector, according to Israeli Ambassador Orna Sagiv.

Speaking at the Savor the Future of Food: Satisfy Your Hunger with Israel’s Innovation event in Bangkok held recently, Sagiv highlighted Thailand’s vital role as the kitchen of the world, emphasising its major contributions to food production and supply on a global scale.

Sagiv asserted that Thailand’s robust agricultural sector is essential in addressing the global food crisis. She pointed out that Israel’s cutting-edge agricultural solutions and food technology could bolster Thailand’s efforts to reinforce its agriculture and food sectors.

The ambassador described the collaboration between Thailand and Israel in food technology as mutually beneficial. Israel views Thailand as a strategic gateway into Southeast Asia and the broader Asian market.

“The cooperation will create a solution, not only for two countries but for the world in terms of food security.”

In recent months, there has been an increasing interest from large Thai corporations and Israeli startups, particularly in food technology ventures that aim to provide innovative solutions for future challenges.

Israeli startups, known for their advanced innovation, often face challenges in accessing larger markets and would benefit from partnerships that enhance their market management capabilities.

Conversely, Thai conglomerates in the food industry possess extensive experience, market access, and the capability to adapt Israeli products within a Southeast Asian context. Foor Sagiv, this partnership is seen as an opportunity for Thai companies to localise Israeli innovations effectively.

“This year has seen growing mutual interest between big Thai companies and Israeli startups, especially in food tech ventures, seeking solutions for tomorrow.”

The synergy between Israeli innovation and Thai market expertise promises to advance the food technology sector and improve food security on a global scale.

The collaboration is anticipated to foster solutions that will benefit not only Thailand and Israel but also contribute to wider global food security efforts, reported Bangkok Post.