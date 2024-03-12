Health Ministry warns against dengue fever crisis: 25 fatalities

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Dengue fever looms large over Thailand as the Public Health Ministry urges citizens to arm themselves with mosquito repellents to stave off the relentless onslaught of the deadly virus.

With reported cases skyrocketing to a staggering 17,783, surpassing last year’s figures for the same period, the situation has become dire.

Public Health Minister Dr Cholnan Srikaew underscored the gravity of the matter, revealing the grim toll of 25 lives lost across 16 provinces due to the outbreak. To combat this escalating crisis, Dr Cholnan issued directives to provincial disease control committees, enlisting the aid of health volunteers in a concerted effort to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding grounds using potent insecticides.

Furthermore, he mandated the regular implementation of thermal fogging in communal spaces by relevant agencies, aimed at decimating the mosquito population and curbing the spread of dengue fever.

Highlighting the severity of the dengue outbreak in comparison to other illnesses, Department of Disease Control Director-General, Thongchai Keeratihuttayakorn, has pointed out the alarming mortality rate of 0.14 per 100 cases. This rate eclipses that of both influenza and Covid-19 by a significant margin.

To bolster its preventive campaign, the ministry has allocated a sum of 74.8 million baht to facilitate the distribution of anti-mosquito products among the populace, reported Pattaya Mail.

Thongchai stressed the importance of proactive mosquito bite prevention, noting that just five days of conscientious effort could save 219 million baht in treatment costs, underscoring the profound economic and health benefits of early intervention against the virus.

In related news, a female doctor from Songkhla Province tragically succumbed to dengue fever, marking the latest fatality in a year that has seen 7,400 cases and 10 deaths in the area. Authorities issued a warning on January 16 as the dengue fever situation in the province remains concerning.

In other news, according to the latest report from the Department of Disease Control (DDC), a staggering 718 patients were admitted to hospitals between January 14 and 20 in a skyrocketing surge in Covid-19 infections.