Have a virtual water fight on Facebook and Instagram this Songkran

Everyone is disappointed that water splashing is banned for yet another year this Songkran (officially). Instead, Meta invites you to have a virtual water fight with your loved ones on Facebook and Instagram using an augmented reality effect called “Songkran Together”.

The director of Facebook Thailand says the aim is to encourage Thais to celebrate the New Year with their friends and families from a safe distance… but somehow, it just doesn’t feel the same.

Thailand is permitting traditional and religious Songkran celebrations this year after a 2 year hiatus, but water fights and foam parties are still banned across the kingdom in an effort to stop Covid-19 cases from surging again. Facebook’s parent company – who recently changed its name to Meta – encourages Thais to splash virtual water by using “Songkran Together”, which is an augmented reality effect available for use on Facebook’s and Instagram’s Reels and Stories.

Basically, you can record a clip of yourself pretending to splash around in water and share it with your friends via social media under the hashtag #SongkranTogether. But there is something about using augmented reality that just doesn’t compare to the feeling of someone in the back of a pickup truck launching a bucket of water over your head as they drive past.

You can also decorate your selfies with hundreds of Songkran related gifs and stickers available on Instagram and Facebook Stories. Some 3.2 million Thai netizens have created over 6.1 million posts related to Songkran already over the past month, according to Director of Facebook Thailand Phrae Dumrongmongcolgul. Most of the posts relate to food, shopping and travel during the long holiday period, he added.

The AR effect “Songkran Together” was created with support from popular artists such as IWANNABANGKOK and Bangkok Naughty Boo Group.

Stay safe this Songkran and remember… Only virtual water fights are allowed!

SOURCE: The Nation