Connect with us

Thailand

Gilligan’s Island, Farangs, Grammar and Onlyfans | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 26

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

Jay and Tim go through viewer comments from our Youtube shows and the Thaiger talk forum and take a trip to Gilligan’s island!

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-09-27 18:11
I'm Jason...behind Jason who controls the camera :) It seems that Thaiger Bites is light on content. In cricketing terms it's what we call a "lollipop". The bowler bowls a ball that isn't really menacing; in fact it's easy to…

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket resort land encroachment case; OnlyFans arrest calls for reform| Sep 27
Thailand2 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 10,288 new cases; provincial totals
Guides3 hours ago

Local resturants you can’t miss when travelling to Ayutthaya

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Thailand reduces quarantine to 7 days for fully vaccinated arrivals from October
World4 hours ago

Australian official suggests borders may re-open by Christmas
Thailand4 hours ago

Gilligan’s Island, Farangs, Grammar and Onlyfans | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 26
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Guides4 hours ago

Travel hacks for a stress-free holiday in Thailand
Thailand5 hours ago

Consumer complaints hotline targets rip-off shopkeepers
Thailand5 hours ago

Phuket Car rental business says gang rented cars and then sold them off
Guides5 hours ago

A guide to Doi Inthanon National Park
Bangkok5 hours ago

Curfew shortened, Bangkok spas, gyms, cinemas can re-open from October
Tourism5 hours ago

TAT pushes for Indonesia, Malaysia to be added to approved list for Phuket sandbox
World6 hours ago

Powerful earthquake strikes near the Phillippines main island
Guides6 hours ago

Top business and investment opportunities in Thailand
Thailand6 hours ago

OnlyFans arrest sparks calls for reform of prostitution and pornography laws
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending