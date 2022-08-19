Connect with us

Thailand

Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand

Published

 on 

Image via OneNews31

A ginormous Asian water monitor lizard was chased up a communication pole by a pack of dogs at a village in Sara Buri province, central Thailand, yesterday.

The giant reptile clambered up the pole when it got chased and bitten by a pack of stray dogs, but then it got stuck and had to be rescued.

The “Tua Hia” – also known as “Tua Ngern Tua Tong” – got stuck up the pole outside a house in the Mueang district for an entire hour, attracting a crowd of villagers.

Villagers became concerned that the animal might get electrocuted and suffer the same fate as three slow lorises in Songkhla province. On the other hand, villagers were concerned the enormous animal could do damage to the village’s electric system and cause a power cut.

The owner of the house Suwit Yaemubon called two rescue workers to retrieve the monitor lizard, but it was no easy task. The rescue workers climbed up a ladder and tied a rope around the lizard before taping up its mouth. Then, they carried the lizard back down, put it on the back of a motorbike, and released it into a less urban area, where it hopefully won’t be attacked by soi dogs.

Suwit said he was walking outside near his fence when he spotted the lizard sitting nearby. He feared it would try and break into his house, so he began to chase it away. A pack of soi dogs joined in the chase, biting the lizard, who fled up the pole.

Most of the time, humans and monitor lizards tend to get on quite harmoniously in urban areas of Thailand. However, sometimes problems can arise. In March, one of the biggest Asian water monitors ever recorded – weighing in at 100 kilograms – disturbed a home in Nakhon Si Thammarat province in southern Thailand.

In May, a monitor lizard caused a flood in the Bang Khen area of Bangkok when it got stuck in a pipe, significantly disrupting traffic.

SOURCE: OneNews31

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand11 mins ago

Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
World20 mins ago

“Drink more booze” Japan urges youth with new contest
Bangkok35 mins ago

CCSA leaves entertainment venues in limbo over 4am closing
Travel49 mins ago

Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Bangkok55 mins ago

Tourists by locals in Bangkok: mad, bad, and dangerous to know
Chon Buri1 hour ago

‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Central Thailand2 hours ago

Shooting after comedy show in central Thailand, 1 seriously injured
Thailand2 hours ago

UPDATE: Woman who allegedly abused a soldier is a police officer
Kanchanaburi2 hours ago

Police shoot and kill major drug trafficker in Kanchanaburi
Tourism3 hours ago

Thailand’s CCSA talk tourist stats, visas on arrival & home isolation
Thailand3 hours ago

RTN’s ocean conservation activity accused of spoiling ecosystem
Chon Buri3 hours ago

Ferocious cobra bites rescuer’s girlfriend in Chon Buri
Thailand4 hours ago

Angry tourists demand refunds from tour operators in Thailand
Thailand5 hours ago

Motorbike taxi driver saves teenager from suicide in eastern Thailand
South6 hours ago

UPDATE: BRN insurgents admits to Deep South bombings
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending