Connect with us

Thailand

Fire at Pattaya nightclub, voting system can impact PM’s future | Thailand News Today | September 13

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

https://youtu.be/AdrPpQpH8e4

A nightclub on Pattaya’s famous Walking Street caught on fire last night at around 9:30pm, ripping through the multi-level building and billowing smoke into the air that could be seen by those kilometres away. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is calling on state agencies to inject funds into the economy for the new fiscal year in October in order to help its recovery. The future of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and that of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party is in question due to the return of the 2-ballot voting system.

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand14 seconds ago

Fire at Pattaya nightclub, voting system can impact PM’s future | Thailand News Today | September 13
Thailand9 mins ago

Man drunkenly climbs antenna tower in Bang Lamung following argument with wife
Guides41 mins ago

Top 15 Restaurants to try in Chiang Mai
Sponsored7 hours ago

The Thaiger Digital Summit – Seven Thai Tech Start-Ups Speak Out

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand1 hour ago

CCIB fights virtual crimes and celebrates a year of crime solving
Guides2 hours ago

Top 10 Online Fruit Vendors in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Cambodian officials blame Thai truck drivers for spreading Covid in border province
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of2 hours ago

The best places to live by the beach in Thailand
Best of3 hours ago

Thailand’s 8 most iconic landmarks
Best of3 hours ago

The best places to live for families in Thailand
Guides3 hours ago

10 must-visit attractions in Krabi
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 12,583 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand3 hours ago

Hot comments from the weekend! | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 16
Thailand3 hours ago

Police say Din Daeng protests will end by next month
Myanmar4 hours ago

23 Rohingya rescued from human trafficking operation in Tak
Thailand5 hours ago

NACC nearing conclusion in case of police allegedly smuggling liquor
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending