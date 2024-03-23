Egyptian man damages Phuket taxi in violent outburst

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

An Egyptian traveller was taken into protective custody at a hospital following a violent outburst which caused significant damage to a taxi in Bang Tao, Phuket, yesterday.

The taxi driver, 53 year old Suriya Plodmai reported to the police that he had picked up the 31 year old Egyptian national, Basem Aly Ismail, from the Patong area and was ferrying him to Bang Tao, with the fare agreed at 450 baht. Upon reaching the destination, Ismail borrowed Suriya’s mobile phone to make a call to a friend. However, after using the phone, he refused to return it to the driver.

In a sudden fit of anger, the Egyptian smashed the borrowed phone onto another phone that the taxi driver was holding, resulting in both devices, a Xiaomi 12 and a Samsung A54, being damaged. The rage did not end there. Ismail then used an iron rod to vandalise the taxi cab. The damage included a shattered windshield, broken windows, and a damaged rear windshield, with additional damage to surrounding areas of the vehicle.

Emergency services from Cherng Talay Municipality arrived at the scene and took the Egyptian, who was still in an agitated state, to Thalang Hospital. Later, he was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital, reported Phuket News.

According to the Deputy Chief of Cherng Talay Police, Kajonkiat Khamwichairat, who was informed about the incident, police are continuing their investigation. They plan to press charges against Ismail, pending the completion of their inquiries.

In related news, a Bangkok taxi driver has been arrested for sexually assaulting a passenger under the guise of a secluded location. On Thursday, March 14, the taxi driver from Non Sung district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, was apprehended by metropolitan police officers following a warrant issued by the Min Buri Criminal Court.

In other news, a violent clash between motorbike taxi riders and a taxi driver near North Pattaya’s bus station was caught on camera on Sunday, March 10.