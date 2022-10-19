Connect with us

Thailand

Druggie pays for 10 baht snack with a meth tablet 

Published

 on 

Photo by ห้องสมุดภาพมติชน via Silpa-mag

A store owner filed a complaint with the police after a druggie tried to pay for a 10-baht snack with a yaba, or methamphetamine, pill.

The shop owner, Supaporn Kanya, filed a complaint at Mueng Udon Thani Police Station yesterday.

The 40 year old woman has a small grocery store in the Baan Lueam sub-district of the Mueng district of Udon Thai in the northeastern part of Thailand.

Supaporn said the druggie entered her shop three times on Monday, October 17. The first time he entered at noon he bought some grilled pork and sticky rice. He returned at 3pm and bought a bottle of water. He said to the woman…

“If I give you a package, will you please keep it for me?”

The shopkeeper admitted she was confused by the request and scared at the same time because the man looked suspicious.

The man returned at 5pm and took a 10 baht snack from a shelf, thrusting two one-baht coins and a red yaba tablet in her hand.

Bizarrely, as the man was leaving the store he shouted at Supaporn…

“I will report to the police! You have yaba in your hand!”

Supaporn was shocked by his actions and immediately threw the coins and meth tablet into a nearby water drain.

Supaporn revealed she decided to file a complaint because she was scared the man would return and ask her to hide drugs in her shop or hurt her.

Many Thai netizens commented on the event. Some expressed concern about the drug situation in Thailand while others made fun of the government’s work trying to suppress it.

“The seller lost the profit! Yaba cost only 7.50 baht per tablet, the snack is 10!”

“Don’t go! Wait for the chance!”

“No more cryptocurrency.”

“Barter system?”

“Government officials are all blind.”

“Thailand goes wild.”

Last week Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha acknowledged Thailand has a drug problem and suggested the government going to introduce changes to the law that would see prison sentences for anyone possessing five or more methamphetamine pills

 

gazmo16
2022-10-19 22:00
I dont know who's  more stupid the druggie  or the store owner in this case 

