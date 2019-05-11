Digital dithering: TV operators exit stage right | The Thaiger

Entertainment
Digital dithering: TV operators exit stage right
Almost a quarter of the industry want to return licences under junta’s offer
Six commercial digital TV broadcasters are handing the seven licences they hold back to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission. The move will leave about 1,000 people without a job.
Returning the licences are Bright TV for its Bright TV Channel 20, Voice TV for Voice TV Channel 21, MCOT for MCOT Family Channel 14, and BEC World’s Channel 3 for its Family Channel 13 and 3SD Channel 28. Also exiting the crowded market are Spring News Television, which is returning its licence for Spring News Channel 19, and Nation Multimedia Group’s Spring 26, which will hand back its licence for Spring 26 Channel, formerly known as NOW26 channel.
The regulator’s secretary-general Takorn Tantasith estimates that each of the operators giving up their licences is in line for compensation amounting to half of what they had paid in the first four instalments.
The licence for Spring News Channel 19 was won with a bid of 1.3 billion baht, while those for Spring 26 Channel (NOW26) cost 2.2 billion baht; Voice TV Channel 21 1.3 billion baht; MCOT Family Channel 14 660 million baht; Bright TV Channel 20 1.29 billion baht; Channel 3’s Family Channel 13 666 million baht; and 3SD Channel 28 2.28 billion baht.
National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission’s secretary-general Takorn Tantasith Nation/Anan Chantarasoot
Thailand has 22 commercial digital TV channels in a saturated market. After informing the regulator of their decisions to return the licences, the operators must continue to air programs until their requests are approved by the NBTC board. The board will also specify the dates when they can stop their operations.
Those operators returning the licences will have to submit to the NBTC within 60 days the documents that can support their requests for compensation. If they fail to do so, the NBTC will extend the period for them by a further 30 days. Voice TV chief executive officer Mekin Petchplai said in a statement on Friday that the company would continue in the broadcasting business but on other platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook or Twitter.
After the return of the Spring 26 channel, Nation Multimedia Group will have only one digital television channel, Nation TV Channel 22, which offers news programming.
Four professional media organisations on Friday issued a statement that the TV operators should pay fair compensation to the workers made redundant.
SOURCE: The Nation
Ultimate parties at The Bay and Beach Club, Patong
Newly built and super stylish, The Bay and Beach Club is the hottest addition to the island’s most favorite resort neighborhood of Patong. Elegant and luxurious with a modern design and spacious rooms, the resort sets the benchmark for beachfront accommodation in Phuket.
With a convenient location right on the sands of Patong Beach, a holiday spent at The Bay and Beach Club is sure to be memorable. There is no doubt that the location is convenient, but the resort itself really stands out. The rooms at The Bay and Beach Club are equipped with contemporary art, fully functional kitchenette, open plan living spaces and some rooms even offer a soothing Jacuzzi on the balcony. There is a delicious on-site Italian restaurant with an exceptional sea view, and a wealth of amenities and conveniences to enhance your holiday.
The Bay and Beach Club is also home to Phuket’s hottest beach club, KUDO Beach Club. KUDO Beach Club endeavors to create a lifestyle experience for those looking for the ultimate daytime destination to relax as well as a vivacious spot to let loose in the evenings.
KUDO is suited to all types of travellers and has a little something for each individual taste. Whether you enjoy cocktails by the pool, catching a few rays while enjoying a private cabana or indulging in a delicious, authentic Italian meal in the sea view restaurant, KUDO Beach Club covers all the bases to make any holiday truly exceptional.
A stay at The Bay and Beach Club paired with a few enjoyable days hanging out at KUDO Beach Club is truly what a holiday in paradise is all about. The ultimate parties are on offer at KUDO, and it would be a shame to not take advantage of them during your stay at The Bay and Beach Club.
Every Friday afternoon, KUDO teams up with Kaanda Beach Life, a tropical lifestyle beach and swimwear brand, for the most popular Pool Party in all of Patong Beach. The part starts at 2:00pm and finishes up at 9:00pm in the evening. It’s a fun atmosphere, featuring bikini models, drink specials and live music and entertainment, plus a wonderful way to relax and unwind.
On Sundays, KUDO Beach Club hosts the Caribbean Carnival, which is a colorful beach and pool party right in the heart of Patong. The festive atmosphere is contagious, and there is a lot of fun to be had. Caribbean Carnival starts at 2:00pm, and reminiscent of the Pool Party, winds down at 9:00pm in the evening.
Both parties at KUDO Beach Club are regarded as the ultimate parties in the Patong Beach neighborhood. The location is prime, the music is pumping and the atmosphere is electric. Come experience the best that Patong has to offer at KUDO, and when the parties finish up, make a move to Patong’s famous nightlife district of Bangla Road.
For those staying at The Bay and Beach Club, KUDO Beach Club is easily accessible from your accommodation. To learn more about the luxurious rooms at The Bay and Beach Club, or the activities happening at KUDO Beach Club, get in touch with us.
Game of Thrones, with a grande mocha latte thanks
A paper coffee cup has appeared on a table in the great hall of Winterfell in the (spoiler alert) ‘fictional’ (Aghast!), realm of Westeros in the HBO production of Game of Thrones.
Sharp-eyed viewers did a double take in Sunday night’s episode, quickly reaching for the remote and asking ‘was that a Starbucks coffee cup’?
The latte or grande mocha or soy latte with caramel drizzle, would have been seen a hundred times by a team of shooters and editors, all the way up to the director, before being aired. But the coffee cup somehow escaped everyone’s notice. Until it was too late.
It’s reported that every Season 8 episode of the massively popular series cost in the realm of US$15 million to produce. But when the series is all wrapped up and last dragon flies over the horizon it’s likely the sight of the coffee cup will be an enduring memory.
Good product placement? No, just a massive stuff-up by the props department or continuity assistant. Or ANYONE ON SET that should have seen the errant paper coffee cup from another Kingdom and time.
At least the producers have a sense of humour…
“News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake,” they said today on the official “Game of Thrones” Twitter account. “#Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”
Give me the oral history of the Starbucks cup in the frame!!!! pic.twitter.com/4CkFJXFQ91
— Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) May 6, 2019
The Korean Wave – a tsunami of cultural opportunity for ASEAN
BTS, Blackpink, ASEAN, K-Pop
by The Star Online – Asia News Network
TV drama, pop music, culture, food. The ‘Korean Wave’ is on its way.
The Korean Wave was the hot topic at the ASEAN-Korea Media Forum held in Seoul recently, with experts saying that it has, in fact, enhanced cultural exchanges between the republic and the entire region.
Korean bands Blackpink and BTS are currently the two most popular bands in Thailand.
Under the theme “Korean Wave in ASEAN: Successful Past and Sustainable Future”, speakers from media organisations, government and academia spoke about ways the phenomenon could be further spread through partnerships in the region.
The Korean Wave, or Hallyu, refers to the global popularity of South Korea’s cultural economy exporting pop culture, enter-tainment, music, TV dramas and movies.
Current K-Pop female pop-heavyweights, ‘BlackPink’
A long-time journalist and Korean drama fan, June H.L. Wong, says that regional media didn’t jump on board the first wave of dramas and earlier K-pop in the early 2000s.
“It wasn’t until the mid-2000s that the media started covering K-entertainment as awareness, access and opportunity improved,” said Wong, in her paper.
Wong says that by 2011, ASEAN media had regular coverage on K-pop culture and today, its stories are an accepted part of ASEAN news content. Noting that for the millennials, the new mainstream media was social, Wong added that K-idols and their fan clubs have become the supreme masters of these tools to keep in touch and up to date.
“More Korean pop songs now include English lyrics and more pop bands have English-speaking members, like BTS’ Kim Nam-joon (RM),” she added.
Matching ‘The Beatles’ for the most number of #1 Albums on the US charts in one year – ‘BTS’
The Korean Wave is expected to play an important role in stimulating greater partnership, coupled with President Moon Jae-in’s New Southern Policy to prosper together with ASEAN, said Kwon Chung-won, CEO and publisher of The Korea Herald.
Jang Won-ho, a professor at the University of Seoul said the empathy being cultivated among members of the BTS fan club, while idolising Hallyu content, has lead to the creation of a cultural community beyond national borders.
“It should be the future of Hallyu,” said Jang.
He also noted the influence of BTS, saying that since the band saw themselves as a role model, the band has been working with bodies like UNICEF to raise funds for the “Love Myself” campaign.
Watch BTS’ ‘RM’ speak at the UN about their ‘Love Yourself’ campaign…
SOURCE: the star.com.my
Ultimate parties at The Bay and Beach Club, Patong
