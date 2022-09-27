Customer buys brand new Honda PCX motorbike with coins in eastern Thailand

Employees at a motorbike shop in Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand, couldn’t believe it when a customer asked if he could pay for a brand spanking new Honda PCX – for a price of 102,500 baht – with coins.

Most people in Thailand have a pile of pennies they don’t know what to do with, but not nearly enough to buy a motorbike.

Akhom Charoen Honda Motorcycles Chon Buri posted a photo of staff counting coins on Facebook with the caption…

“Guess how many coins there are. The customer told me he saved up every day to buy the PCX160 in cash! Excellent! and we enjoyed counting.”

An employee at the store, Suwanna, said a customer rang the shop and enquired whether it would be possible to pay with coins, to which they store said yes. Then, the customer came into the shop and chose a Honda PCX160 model.

Apparently, it only took staff an impressive 20 minutes to count up the two boxes full of coins because the customer had already separated them into bags of 100 baht.

Suwanna said that a customer has previously paid for a down payment of 1,500 baht with coins, but never a full motorbike.

The shop welcomes all customers and staff are happy to count the coins for no additional charge, added Suwanna.

SOURCE: Sanook

