Cambodia’s ex-PM Hun Sen visits Thaksin at home in Bangkok

The former Prime Minister of Cambodia, Samdech Hun Sen, arrived at Chan Song La in Bangkok at 10.50am today to meet his friend, the former PM of Thailand, Thaksin Shinawatra.

The 74 year old former PM had been at his Chan Song La residence for the fourth consecutive day since his release on parole on February 18. Several Thai politicians extended their congratulations on his release and expressed a desire to visit Thaksin at his home, mirroring the actions of Thaksin’s close associate, the Cambodian ex-PM Hun Sen.

Thai media outlets reported yesterday that Hun Sen intended to pay a visit to Thaksin at his home today, February 21, a report later confirmed by Thaksin’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Paetongtarn disclosed that Hun Sen had expressed concerns about her father’s health and that the meeting had been arranged directly between them, without involving any intermediaries. She also mentioned plans for the two to have lunch together, with her participation in the meeting as well.

Hun Sen shared pictures of himself on a private flight to Bangkok at about 9.50am today with a caption in Cambodian language.

“I am on my way to visit my brother, Thaksin Shinawatra, the former PM of Thailand.”

Thai PBS reported that Cambodia’s ex-PM already arrived at the Chan Song La home at 10.50am. He was expected to stay there for about three hours, according to the media.

Officers from the Bang Phlat Police Station are standing by to safeguard Thaksin and Hun Sen and also to facilitate a group of reporters outside the residence.

Before returning to Thailand on August 22, Thaksin travelled to Cambodia on August 5 to attend Hun Sen’s birthday celebrations, the last time they met before today’s meeting.

In response to inquiries about Thaksin’s health, Danuporn Punnakanta, spokesperson for the Pheu Thai Party, clarified yesterday that the former Prime Minister has been diagnosed with degeneration of the bones in his neck and requires surgery. However, Thaksin has requested that the operation be postponed due to exhaustion from other congenital illnesses.

Danuporn further explained that Thaksin is also experiencing tendinosis, causing the degeneration of the tendon, which is why he has a cast on his right arm.

The spokesman said this disease requires years of treatment and Thaksin’s age made the treatment and recovery quite slow.