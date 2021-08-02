Bangkok Train Market official says they will reopen

The Thaiger recently wrote that Bangkok’s Train Market/Ratchada Night Market was possibly closing for good. However, now, a member of the management team for the market says the closure is only temporary and that it will reopen as soon as conditions allow it to do so.

“We had to close because of the situation right now, and we will announce later when we will reopen”, said an unnamed Train Market administrator today.

When the administrator was asked how so many publications could have got this erroneous idea, the administrator said she had no idea.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok