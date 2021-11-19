Connect with us

Thailand

Anti-doping agency bans Thailand from hosting international football tournaments

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Thananuwat Srirasant
image
image

The World Anti-Doping Agency has hit Thailand with a number of sanctions over its failure to comply with WADA conditions. The ruling means Thailand cannot host any international football tournaments and the Thai flag cannot be displayed at such events. It’s understood the ruling is a result of Thailand’s failure to follow WADA’s 2021 code.

According to a Bangkok Post report, the Asian Football Confederation has written to the Football Association of Thailand and member clubs to advise them of the decision. In the letter, the FAT has been advised it can only organise one-off matches, although it can still send national teams and member clubs to play in some overseas competitions. The association has been banned from organising any tournaments, international or domestic, that involve the Thai national team or any of its member clubs.

In addition, the FAT has lost the right to bid to host any club or international tournaments through the “Centralised Competition” format, or host any part of such events, such as qualifying stages. The Bangkok Post reports, however, that national team players can still display the Thai flag on their kits and the FAT can continue organising events that were agreed prior to the WADA ruling.

The World Anti-Doping Agency is a foundation created through a collective initiative led by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). It was set up on 10 November 1999 in Lausanne, Switzerland, as a result of what was called the “Declaration of Lausanne”, to promote, coordinate, and monitor the fight against drugs in sports – Wikipedia.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

image

