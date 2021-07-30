Connect with us

Thailand

7 Jomtien Beach curfew breakers arrested

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Pattay News/YouTube screen shot

Last night in Pattaya, 7 people were arrested near the popular Jomtien Beach. The 7 were reportedly out after the mandatory curfew that lasts from 9 pm to 4 am.

Chon Buri Provincial police and Pattaya City Police had established a nighttime/early morning checkpoint and were also patrolling the area along Jomtien beach around 10 pm.

On their patrol, police encountered 7 people who could not present permission documents that would allow them outside of their dwellings after curfew. All 7 were then taken to the Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings. The 7 face possible fines and jail time for violating the curfew that is part of the Covid emergency decree and communicable disease act.

This week has seen multiple Pattaya arrests, 12 people were arrested at a Pattaya Bar before that, 66 people were arrested at a beach club, and prior to that, 2 people were arrested while they allegedly live streamed themselves

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

