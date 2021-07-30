7 Jomtien Beach curfew breakers arrested

Last night in Pattaya, 7 people were arrested near the popular Jomtien Beach. The 7 were reportedly out after the mandatory curfew that lasts from 9 pm to 4 am.

Chon Buri Provincial police and Pattaya City Police had established a nighttime/early morning checkpoint and were also patrolling the area along Jomtien beach around 10 pm.

On their patrol, police encountered 7 people who could not present permission documents that would allow them outside of their dwellings after curfew. All 7 were then taken to the Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings. The 7 face possible fines and jail time for violating the curfew that is part of the Covid emergency decree and communicable disease act.

This week has seen multiple Pattaya arrests, 12 people were arrested at a Pattaya Bar before that, 66 people were arrested at a beach club, and prior to that, 2 people were arrested while they allegedly live streamed themselves

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

