5 year old Japanese boy recalls past life as Thai police officer

Photo via Chaing Mai News

A five year old Japanese boy claims he has been reincarnated stating he can recall memories from his former life as a high-ranking Thai police officer in the northern province of Lampang. He added that he chose to be reborn in Japan.

The reincarnation story of the five year old Japanese boy called Naoto went viral on social media after a Thai Facebook page and news agency translated and shared some parts of the boy’s story by a Japanese researcher named Ohkado Masayuki.

The research title is: “An International Case of the Reincarnation Type: A Case of a Child Claiming to Have Lived in Thailand.” The full research report can be read HERE.

Ohkado is a professor from the Faculty of Education at Chubu University in Japan who studies the past-life memories of people. He received an email from Naoto’s mother and immediately started researching the boy’s previous life memories.

According to the translation of the research posted on Working Along, Naoto’s mother revealed that her son told her that he remembered his previous life as a Thai citizen. She asked him questions about it and he could narrate the story very clearly and vividly. She was worried about him and decided to seek suggestions from Ohkada.

The boy claimed that he was born on January 2, 1901, in the northern province of Lampang. His name was Pijo/Picha, and his nickname was Gao. His family raised elephants, goats, and horses.

He also mentioned that he was a Thai police officer with a commissioner rank. He served in the position during World War II. He claimed that he knew former police officers such as the former Director of the Police Department named Sawai Saenyakorn, Phao Siyanon, and Gustave Schau.

Naoto stated that he died on duty while he chased after a thief on a boat. His boat crashed into a rock and capsized and he drowned. He also explained how he was reborn saying that he chose to be born to his present mother in Japan.

The research report added that Naoto spoke some words similar to the Thai language, such as “Pon Tam Eg,” which might come from “Pon Tam Ruat Eg” in Thai. The word means police general.

Ohkado concluded in his report that the evidence was not enough to conclude that the boy was able to remember his past life. He expressed his intention to study the case more and hoped to get cooperation from Thai specialists.

One of the most well-known stories of reincarnation in Thailand is about a boy named Krissana, who was born in 2008. He claimed to have been the reincarnation of a monk who had died in 2003.

Krissana was able to recall details of his previous life, such as the names of his parents and siblings, and even the location of the temple where he had served as a monk. He also had a scar on his right shoulder, which matched the location of a scar the previous monk had.