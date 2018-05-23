The body of a 66 year old man has been discovered in a lagoon in Rassada. Phuket City Police were notified of the incident at a lagoon inside a housing estate in Rassada by Kusodharm rescue workers at 5pm yesterday (May 21).

Police arrived at the scene to find the man’s body who was later identified as Taweesak Kamkiet. His body had already been retrieved from the water.

42 year old Jirasak Kamkiet, who is a son of Mr Taweesak told police,“I had discovered at about noon that my father wasn’t at home. We were trying to look for him. We found his shoes and two bag of food left near the lagoon shore.”

“I believed that my father might have drowned. So I called the Kusoldharm rescue diver team. The lagoon is about three metres deep. They found my father at the bottom of the lagoon.”

It is believed that Mr Taweesak went down to the lagoon to feed fish. Police believe he might have fainted as the weather was very hot and fallen into the lagoon. The man’s body was taken to Vachira Hospital in Phuket Town for further examination.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong