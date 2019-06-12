German tourist found dead in Krabi hotel room | The Thaiger

A German tourist has been found dead inside a hotel room in Ao Nang yesterday. A bag was over the man’s head and tied around the neck. Ao Nang police were notified of the incident yesterday afternoon at a hotel in Ao Nang when contacted by staff.

Police found the body of a 40 year old German man on the bed. His head was covered with a bag and tied. The body was taken to Krabi Hospital for an autopsy.

Police say there were no signs of a struggle found on his body. Police believe that the man died at least two days before his body was found.

At this stage police believed it is likely a case of suicide. However police are continuing their investigation. Police have not released the name of the deceased German tourist.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).





. Or .