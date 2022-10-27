Connect with us

Health

Lean, mean, biting machines – Are you top of the mosquito menu?

Published

 on 

A new study by U.S. researchers has found that some of us really are “mosquito magnets” and it probably has to do with the way we smell.

People who are most attractive to mosquitoes produce a lot of chemicals on their skin that are tied to smell.

Leslie Vosshall, a neurobiologist at Rockefeller University in New York explained…

“If you have high levels of this stuff on your skin, you’re going to be the one at the picnic getting all the bites.  There’s a lot of folklore about who gets bitten more, but many claims aren’t backed up with strong evidence.”

Lean, mean, biting machines - Are you top of the mosquito menu? | News by Thaiger

“The mosquitoes would basically swarm to the most attractive subjects.”

An experiment pitted people’s scents against each other, said Maria Elena De Obaldia. Researchers asked volunteers to wear nylon stockings around their forearms to pick up their skin smells. The stockings were then put into separate traps and dozens of mosquitos released.

De Obaldia said…

“They would basically swarm to the most attractive subjects. It became very obvious right away.”

In a round-robin tournament, the biggest mosquito magnet was around 100 times more attractive than the last place finisher.

Lean, mean, biting machines - Are you top of the mosquito menu? | News by Thaiger

The incidence of dengue increased over eightfold from 2000 to 2019, but likely declined during the pandemic.

The experiment used the Aedes aegypti mosquito that spreads diseases like yellow fever, Zika and dengue. The success of Ae. aegypti has largely been due to globalisation. It thrives in densely populated areas which lack reliable water supplies, waste management and sanitation.

By testing the same people over multiple years, the study showed that the big differences stick around. Mosquito magnets remain mosquito magnets.

Mosquito magnets had high levels of “greasy molecules”  – part of the skin’s natural moisturising layer.  Healthy bacteria that live on the skin eat the acids and produce part of our skin’s odour profile, and you can’t get rid of these acids without damaging your skin.

But there may be ways to tinker with bacteria and change the smell. Taking a shower around 5pm probably won’t do you any harm.

Lean, mean, biting machines - Are you top of the mosquito menu? | News by Thaiger

Adults are relatively small, but quite easily recognised by a black and white pattern on the legs and other parts of the body. 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Health28 seconds ago

Lean, mean, biting machines – Are you top of the mosquito menu?
Bangkok58 mins ago

Bangkok man loses lots of weight after wife promises him PS5
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai-Brit teen returns home from millionaire’s harem
Sponsored7 hours ago

How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
Business1 hour ago

Thai transgender entrepreneur buys Miss Universe Organisation for US$20 million
Patong2 hours ago

Motorbikes can now drive on Patong Hill road
Thailand2 hours ago

Mountain B nightclub tragedy claims 26th life nearly 3 months after fire
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World2 hours ago

You dance with the devil if you watch porn says Pope Francis
Best of3 hours ago

5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Environment3 hours ago

Burmese escapees rounded up in annual Florida snake wrangle
Politics3 hours ago

Anti-corruption cop sets new standards – How rich is ‘unusually rich’?
Guides3 hours ago

North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
Chon Buri3 hours ago

Young Chon Buri man loses leg in car crash
Politics4 hours ago

Officials drug stray dogs for visit of PM Prayut in Sing Buri
Guides4 hours ago

How to be an English teacher in Thailand?
Insurgency4 hours ago

Thai military denies torturing and killing Deep South rebel
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending