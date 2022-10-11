Baby elephant found hungry and lost in eastern Thailand

A baby elephant has been found hungry and lost at a wildlife sanctuary in eastern Thailand on Sunday. Officials found the poor little elephant lost from its mother in the early hours of the morning at the Khao Soi Dao wildlife sanctuary in Chanthaburi province.

From an examination, the elephant was found to be about one week old, Matichon reported. The elephant was wailing from hunger, however, it did not seem tired. The officials have now put the elephant into a fenced area and fed it 600 millilitres of goat’s milk.

A veterinarian arrived to assess the elephant, and the sanctuary will continue to care for the elephant.

Elephants often get lost in areas near forests across Thailand. Last month, over 100 wild elephants were spotted looking for food in the Khao Pradu community in the northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province. They were feasting on rice, sugarcane, and corn. The farmers said they had munched 60 rai of crops in one week.

Luckily, national park officials led the stray creatures back to their homes in the forest.

Back in May, Thailand’s wildlife authorities were worried that there were too many elephants in Chon Buri, and four other eastern provinces including Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Sa Kaeo.

The director of the Wildlife Conservation Office, Phadet Laithong, said the number of elephants in the five provinces was 423 in 2018. He said that number grew by 8% per year to 470-480 elephants.

Hopefully, the mother of the baby elephant at Khao Soi Dao will be spotted in the area soon.

