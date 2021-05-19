Chon Buri
Chon Buri to start mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign tomorrow
A mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign is set to start in Chon Buri this week. Local health officials will administer 45,000 doses of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to residents in the province tomorrow and Friday. Two doses are needed for the vaccine to be effective.
Pattaya News notes that expats cannot yet register for a vaccine through the Chon Buri Health Office. Vaccines will first be administered to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those at high risk of a severe infection. Those in the tourism industry will also be included in this round of inoculations. Many healthcare workers and government officials in Chon Buri have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Out of the 45,000 doses of the vaccine, 20,000 will be for the Banglamung district, which includes Pattaya. Local officials are aiming to vaccinate 70% of the population in Pattaya to reach herd immunity and reopen the city to foreign tourists in October.
There was talk of allowing walk-in vaccinations, but PM Prayut Chan-o-cha tabled the idea for now due to concerns that vaccination sites could become crowded and run out of supplies.
The Thai government aims to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of the year. A mass vaccination campaign is now being rolled out in Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest wave of infections, and officials have set a goal to vaccinate 5 million people in the capital by the end of July.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Pattaya
Koh Larn extends closure to end of May
Koh Larn, a popular tourist destination in the eastern province of Chon Buri, has extended its closure order until the end of May. The island is currently closed to non-residents, but this order was set to expire tomorrow. According to the Pattaya News, local officials have confirmed the extended closing on social media. While the Covid-19 situation is showing signs of improvement in Chon Buri, the closure is primarily to deter visitors from “high-risk” areas, such as Bangkok and the surrounding provinces.
Beaches elsewhere in Chon Buri are currently closed, apart from when used for exercise. Sitting, sunbathing, eating or otherwise relaxing is currently banned on the province’s beaches. Taking things a step further at Pattaya and Jomtien beaches, it’s reported people have been stopped from swimming or even setting foot on the sand.
The extension to Koh Larn’s closure still requires an official order from the provincial governor, but this is merely a formality and he is almost certain to approve the proposal. While Koh Larn’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism, concerns about the third wave of Covid-19 have taken precedence. Since the demise of international tourism, domestic visitors have taken over as the main source of tourism revenue on the island. However, local officials are currently reluctant to encourage domestic tourism as the Pattaya area remains focused on curbing the spread of the virus.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Chon Buri
Pickup truck catches fire in Chonburi, passengers escape
A pickup truck erupted into a flaming inferno with the occupants narrowly escaping the fire in Phanat Nikhom district of Chon Buri. The driver and passenger managed to climb out of the burning truck and run to safety. Local police received notification of the incident which happened on Suk Prayoon Road in the Kut Ngao subdistrict on Wednesday.
By the time that Phanat Nikhom Fire Department firefighters reach the burning truck, the two passengers had escaped without injury and were waiting on the side of the road watching their pickup truck go up in flames. The fire was severe, and it took the firefighters about 30 minutes to contain and completely extinguish the flames.
The driver, a 28-year old man from Buriram, said he was on a routine delivery trip from Nakhon Pathom to the Bor Thong district when his truck inexplicably burst into flames. The fire occurred in a similar fashion to a bus that burned last month, taking the lives of 5 passengers, that was later determined to be caused by problems with the brake system.
The vehicle was towed to a local mechanic and firefighters are investigating to try to determine the cause of the fire that totalled the pickup truck. The driver said that he knew of no mechanical or electrical problem and that the truck was running fine previous to the fire.
He and his passenger saw smoke and flames in his rearview mirror and thought that a nearby car had caught fire on the road. They didn’t realise at first that it was their own truck burning. When they did, they stopped the car immediately, jumped out and ran, calling for emergency assistance. They didn’t even have time to pull over and fled the truck as it sat in the middle of the road.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees lowest amount of daily Covid infections since latest wave began
Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, is seeing the lowest amount of daily Covid infections today, at 57, since the latest wave began in early April. Now, the total amount of cases in the province is 3,491 since April 9th. 1,430 are still listed as in medical care, with 10 deaths. 2,051 people have been released from care and have fully recovered. 112 people were released yesterday alone.
The infections by district are as follows:
Mueang Chonburi- 18
Si Racha-9
Banglamung (including Pattaya)- 21
Sattahip- 1
Ban Bueang- 2
Phan Thong- 6
Details of the infections include:
-12 close contacts in family members from previous cases
-6 co-workers at employment venues
Chon Buri is releasing a Covid-19 timeline of a recent market cluster that is seeing 19 cases of the virus so far. The Chonburi Public Health Office is asking those who visited the places listed below, to notify health authorities and monitor their health for Covid symptoms.
The following is an English version of the timeline, translated by The Pattaya News:
- Phra Phrom Market in Nong Kham, Si Racha on May 1 from 9:30am to 11am
- Thong Lang Market in Khlong Tamru, Mueang Chonburi on May 1 from 3pm to 8pm
- Thong Kung Klong Tom Market in Na Pa, Mueang Chonburi on May 7 from 3pm to 8 pm
Yesterday, the province reported 73 infections and 1 death. No details have been released on that case yet. This week will also see wider scale testing at factories and high-risk occupations in the province.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
