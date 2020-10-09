Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai police investigate elderly American’s death from apparent 7th storey fall
Police are investigating the death of an 85 year old American man who appeared to have fallen out a window of his 7th floor condominium. Officers say they do not suspect foul play and there are no signs of struggle. The man’s wife speculates that her husband may have fainted while cleaning the glass.
Jerry Harris Bunker has lived in Thailand for 10 years and was married to 33 year old Thai woman Praweena Naphom Bunker. Praweena says her husband was good natured and healthy.
Praweena was working in their art studio in a renovated room next door when her husband allegedly fell. Neighbours found Jerry’s body in the back of the complex.
Police say a window was open and the man’s glasses were on a table nearby. They say the man suffered a major head injury from the fall which caused his death.
The man’s body was taken to the Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital for an autopsy. Police are still investigating.
SOURCE: Thai Examiner
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Tourism
Condé Nast Traveller ranks Thailand in Top 20 Best Countries in the World
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is delighted to announce that Thailand has ranked #7 in a ranking of the Top 20 Countries in the World by readers of Condé Nast Traveller in the 33rd Readers’ Choice Awards 2020. Some of Thailand’s most popular locations also scored well in the prestigious listing. Italy, Sri Lanka and Portugal scored the top 3 positions in the prestigious listing.
Chiang Mai was placed 2nd on the Top 10 Best Small Cities, and Ko Phangan was rated 3rd on the Top 5 Best Islands in Asia.
Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 come at a time when much of the world has stopped travelling. For Thailand, the confidence of Condé Nast readers can do little to help its tourism industry with the borders all but closed except for a handful of high-spend travellers.
Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor said that they are always proud to see Thailand on this list, “but in this challenging year when the Covid-19 restrictions are affecting international travel”.
“We would like to extend our sincerest appreciation to the readers of Condé Nast Traveller as well as travellers from across the globe for their confidence in Thailand. When all difficulties from the Covid-19 pandemic have improved, Thailand will certainly be more than ready to welcome international tourists once again.”
According to Condé Nast Traveller, the Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 represent the first time that voters made their picks when almost no one was travelling. It said the names in this year’s edition were the ones that brought voters comfort, that they still connected with long afterward and got them through the months without travel.
“These are the enduring gems that can withstand the test of time and the vicissitudes of circumstances. So while it is always an honour to be on this list, in this strangest of years, it is a special honour, indeed. Many readers have told us that when we emerge from this pandemic, they want to turn their attention to the classics, whether that means personal favourites or places they know have brought joy to others.”
Chiang Mai scored a deserved 2nd place in the Top 10 Best Small Cities in the world.
Here is the list of the Top 20 countries as voted by Condé Nast readers…
- Italy 94.05
- Sri Lanka 93.96
- Portugal 93.39
- Japan 93.35
- Greece 93.32
- Indonesia 92.98
- Thailand 92.62
- South Africa 92.20
- Vietnam 92.12
- Mexico 91.93
- Ireland 91.50
- Bhutan 91.11
- Jamaica 91.04
- Peru 90.88
- Malaysia 90.86
- Colombia 90.84
- Israel 90.71
- Turkey 90.57
- New Zealand 90.53
- India 90.29
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai sets rules for this year’s Yi Peng Lantern Festival
Sky lanterns released during Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng Lantern Festival will be banned for certain hours during the holiday from October 31 to November 1, which also coincides with Loy Krathong. The lanterns will only be allowed to be released at certain times to prevent potential damage caused by the lanterns, according to deputy governor Rathapol Naradisorn.
Lanterns are allowed to be released from 7pm to 1am on October 31 and 7pm to 1am on November 1. Hot air balloons can be flown from 10am to noon on October 31. Those who break the time restrictions could face up to 3 years in jail and a fine up to 60,000 baht.
Last year, 8,600 lanterns were allowed to be released from approved companies and administrative offices. This year, organisers must get permission from district chiefs at least 15 days before the festival.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Disqualified MP candidate found not guilty of election fraud, wants 70 million baht in damages
After the Supreme Court found a Chiang Mai MP candidate not guilty of election fraud, Surapol Kiatchaiyakorn of the Pheu Thai Party is now asking the Election Commission to pay him 70 million baht in damages for disqualifying him after he won an election. He is also asking for the commission to give him back his MP status.
He got the “orange ticket” back in April of last year, meaning the commission revoked his electoral rights for a year. The commission can ban candidates, before they are endorsed, from the election if they find evidence that the candidate has broken election laws. In this case, the evidence was Surapol’s donation to a monk.
Surapol had won Chiang Mai’s Consituency 8 with 52,000 votes, but the commission gave him the orange ticket for donating 2,000 baht to a monk. After that, the Pheu Thai party was banned in running in the constituency’s rerun election and a winner from the now dissolved Future Forward Party won.
The Supreme Court found Surapol not guilty for election fraud and said the donation to the monk was not intended to gain popularity and get more voters. Surapol is now demanding the commission give him back his MP status, on top of damages.
“Who’s going to be responsible for the 52,000 votes of Chiang Mai people? How can the EC reinstate my rights and repay disappointed voters.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
The myth of native English speaking teachers in Thailand
“Administrative issues” delayed Special Tourist Visa flight
Twitter takes down 926 accounts linked to the Royal Thai Army
Anti-government activists confirm details of October 14 protest
Economic think tank says shopping stimulus will only help in the short-term
Chiang Mai police investigate elderly American’s death from apparent 7th storey fall
Condé Nast Traveller ranks Thailand in Top 20 Best Countries in the World
Phuket Airport to see surge in domestic passengers during Vegetarian Festival
US presidential debate schedule changed after Trump’s Covid-19 infection
Foreign Ministry to work with Tourism Authority to speed up entry paperwork for foreigners
Medical chief in favour of re-opening borders, calls zero cases target unrealistic
Mr ‘Phuket Seasted’ is back with his Crypto Cruise Ship
Clerk calls out Thai Army for alleged corruption
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Woman arrested for allegedly running illegal fashion braces business
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival. Put it in your diary – VIDEO
Skål International Bangkok’s helps to repatriate a mother and her teacher son
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra had Covid-19 but has since recovered
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
7 foreign teachers found working illegally at Sarasas school
44 years on – the 1976 Thammasat University Massacre
Despite delay, Tourism ministry says travellers are coming this month
Mother and daughter forced to sell home due to neighbour who won’t stop singing
Thai government considers easing restrictions for foreign business travellers
Where’s Boss? Interpol red notice issued to nab the Red Bull heir
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
- Phuket3 days ago
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
- Thailand3 days ago
7 foreign teachers found working illegally at Sarasas school
- Events3 days ago
44 years on – the 1976 Thammasat University Massacre
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai government considers easing restrictions for foreign business travellers
sam thompson
October 9, 2020 at 11:11 am
He was 85 years old and his wife is 33 years old now that is even more ridiculous than the premis of the article. Reckon she just got fed up waiting.
Perceville Smithers
October 9, 2020 at 1:32 pm
Not uncommon…there was an age difference with Hugh Hefner and his girlfriends and Anna Nicole smith was married to a billionaire oil tycoon who was dnear 90 when he died.
Craig
October 9, 2020 at 11:38 am
Honey, can you clean the windows, please?
mark
October 9, 2020 at 1:24 pm
Sounds like he should have been more concerned with his own chute.
Perceville Smithers
October 9, 2020 at 1:37 pm
Only in Thailand, Philippines, Kuwait and Dubai, UAE do I regularly hear stories non-nationals falling to their death from high rises or upper levels of buildings.
RA
October 9, 2020 at 2:07 pm
Well I’m going to be very cautious if the wife asks me to clean the windows. But even so, I’m probably safe as I have a 1 story house.
Robert Bunker
October 9, 2020 at 2:46 pm
If ever the number of Covid deaths in Thailand get close to the numbers of farangs falling from great heights, the numbers dying daily in road accidents or shot dead by family members gone mad, then the country will really understand the meaning of crisis.