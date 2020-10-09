image
image
Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai police investigate elderly American’s death from apparent 7th storey fall

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Chiang Mai police investigate elderly American&#8217;s death from apparent 7th storey fall | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath
    • follow us in feedly

Police are investigating the death of an 85 year old American man who appeared to have fallen out a window of his 7th floor condominium. Officers say they do not suspect foul play and there are no signs of struggle. The man’s wife speculates that her husband may have fainted while cleaning the glass.

Jerry Harris Bunker has lived in Thailand for 10 years and was married to 33 year old Thai woman Praweena Naphom Bunker. Praweena says her husband was good natured and healthy.

Praweena was working in their art studio in a renovated room next door when her husband allegedly fell. Neighbours found Jerry’s body in the back of the complex.

Police say a window was open and the man’s glasses were on a table nearby. They say the man suffered a major head injury from the fall which caused his death.

The man’s body was taken to the Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital for an autopsy. Police are still investigating.

SOURCE: Thai Examiner

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
7 Comments

7 Comments

  1. Avatar

    sam thompson

    October 9, 2020 at 11:11 am

    He was 85 years old and his wife is 33 years old now that is even more ridiculous than the premis of the article. Reckon she just got fed up waiting.

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Perceville Smithers

      October 9, 2020 at 1:32 pm

      Not uncommon…there was an age difference with Hugh Hefner and his girlfriends and Anna Nicole smith was married to a billionaire oil tycoon who was dnear 90 when he died.

      Reply
  2. Avatar

    Craig

    October 9, 2020 at 11:38 am

    Honey, can you clean the windows, please?

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    mark

    October 9, 2020 at 1:24 pm

    Sounds like he should have been more concerned with his own chute.

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    October 9, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    Only in Thailand, Philippines, Kuwait and Dubai, UAE do I regularly hear stories non-nationals falling to their death from high rises or upper levels of buildings.

    Reply
  5. Avatar

    RA

    October 9, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    Well I’m going to be very cautious if the wife asks me to clean the windows. But even so, I’m probably safe as I have a 1 story house.

    Reply
  6. Avatar

    Robert Bunker

    October 9, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    If ever the number of Covid deaths in Thailand get close to the numbers of farangs falling from great heights, the numbers dying daily in road accidents or shot dead by family members gone mad, then the country will really understand the meaning of crisis.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Tourism

Condé Nast Traveller ranks Thailand in Top 20 Best Countries in the World

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

Condé Nast Traveller ranks Thailand in Top 20 Best Countries in the World | The Thaiger

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is delighted to announce that Thailand has ranked #7 in a ranking of the Top 20 Countries in the World by readers of Condé Nast Traveller in the 33rd Readers’ Choice Awards 2020. Some of Thailand’s most popular locations also scored well in the prestigious listing. Italy, Sri Lanka and Portugal scored the top 3 positions in the prestigious listing.

Chiang Mai was placed 2nd on the Top 10 Best Small Cities, and Ko Phangan was rated 3rd on the Top 5 Best Islands in Asia.

Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 come at a time when much of the world has stopped travelling. For Thailand, the confidence of Condé Nast readers can do little to help its tourism industry with the borders all but closed except for a handful of high-spend travellers.

Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor said that they are always proud to see Thailand on this list, “but in this challenging year when the Covid-19 restrictions are affecting international travel”.

“We would like to extend our sincerest appreciation to the readers of Condé Nast Traveller as well as travellers from across the globe for their confidence in Thailand. When all difficulties from the Covid-19 pandemic have improved, Thailand will certainly be more than ready to welcome international tourists once again.”

According to Condé Nast Traveller, the Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 represent the first time that voters made their picks when almost no one was travelling. It said the names in this year’s edition were the ones that brought voters comfort, that they still connected with long afterward and got them through the months without travel.

“These are the enduring gems that can withstand the test of time and the vicissitudes of circumstances. So while it is always an honour to be on this list, in this strangest of years, it is a special honour, indeed. Many readers have told us that when we emerge from this pandemic, they want to turn their attention to the classics, whether that means personal favourites or places they know have brought joy to others.”

Chiang Mai scored a deserved 2nd place in the Top 10 Best Small Cities in the world. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, scored the top spot in that category.

Condé Nast Traveller ranks Thailand in Top 20 Best Countries in the World | News by The Thaiger

Here is the list of the Top 20 countries as voted by Condé Nast readers…

  1. Italy 94.05
  2. Sri Lanka 93.96
  3. Portugal 93.39
  4. Japan 93.35
  5. Greece 93.32
  6. Indonesia 92.98
  7. Thailand 92.62
  8. South Africa 92.20
  9. Vietnam 92.12
  10. Mexico 91.93
  11. Ireland 91.50
  12. Bhutan 91.11
  13. Jamaica 91.04
  14. Peru 90.88
  15. Malaysia 90.86
  16. Colombia 90.84
  17. Israel 90.71
  18. Turkey 90.57
  19. New Zealand 90.53
  20. India 90.29
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai sets rules for this year’s Yi Peng Lantern Festival

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 days ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

Chiang Mai sets rules for this year&#8217;s Yi Peng Lantern Festival | The Thaiger
PHOTO: yipengchiangmailanternfestival.com

Sky lanterns released during Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng Lantern Festival will be banned for certain hours during the holiday from October 31 to November 1, which also coincides with Loy Krathong. The lanterns will only be allowed to be released at certain times to prevent potential damage caused by the lanterns, according to deputy governor Rathapol Naradisorn.

Lanterns are allowed to be released from 7pm to 1am on October 31 and 7pm to 1am on November 1. Hot air balloons can be flown from 10am to noon on October 31. Those who break the time restrictions could face up to 3 years in jail and a fine up to 60,000 baht.

Last year, 8,600 lanterns were allowed to be released from approved companies and administrative offices. This year, organisers must get permission from district chiefs at least 15 days before the festival.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Politics

Disqualified MP candidate found not guilty of election fraud, wants 70 million baht in damages

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 week ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

Disqualified MP candidate found not guilty of election fraud, wants 70 million baht in damages | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Siamrath

After the Supreme Court found a Chiang Mai MP candidate not guilty of election fraud, Surapol Kiatchaiyakorn of the Pheu Thai Party is now asking the Election Commission to pay him 70 million baht in damages for disqualifying him after he won an election. He is also asking for the commission to give him back his MP status.

He got the “orange ticket” back in April of last year, meaning the commission revoked his electoral rights for a year. The commission can ban candidates, before they are endorsed, from the election if they find evidence that the candidate has broken election laws. In this case, the evidence was Surapol’s donation to a monk.

Surapol had won Chiang Mai’s Consituency 8 with 52,000 votes, but the commission gave him the orange ticket for donating 2,000 baht to a monk. After that, the Pheu Thai party was banned in running in the constituency’s rerun election and a winner from the now dissolved Future Forward Party won.

The Supreme Court found Surapol not guilty for election fraud and said the donation to the monk was not intended to gain popularity and get more voters. Surapol is now demanding the commission give him back his MP status, on top of damages.

“Who’s going to be responsible for the 52,000 votes of Chiang Mai people? How can the EC reinstate my rights and repay disappointed voters.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts22 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8

Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 days ago

Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7

Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6

Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 days ago

Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts7 days ago

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket &#8220;in a coma&#8221;| September 22 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22

Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020

Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 weeks ago

Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending