Top 5 Phuket (and Thailand) hotel trends for 2019 | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Top 5 Phuket (and Thailand) hotel trends for 2019
by Bill Barnett
Moving through high season in 2019, hoteliers are starting to look for strategies for the rest of the year in order to not be reliant only on volatile mass markets. The following is C9 Hotelworks read on key trends for the year.
- Pressure On Demand – Good Hotels Perform, Others Left Out
Diving into the numbers, the reality is that demonstrated hotel performance is not dependent on macro tourism metrics alone but brand, location, and management play a key role in the battle of the haves and the have nots.
- Increased Regional Competition For Mainland Chinese
An onslaught of other Asian destinations are targeting Chinese travellers and putting up incentives like visa-free entry. Brand Thailand is not alone it is quest for numbers.
- Rising Rate Volatility As Hotels Fight For Market Share
Phuket over the past few years has successfully managed to cash in when the going was good, and drive higher rates during periods of high demand. With a China slowdown, appreciation of the Thai baht and growing competition, room rates are likely to be under attack again in the foreseeable future.
- Accumulating Pipeline Set To Continue Unabated
With surging land prices in Bangkok and other key Asian CBD areas, developers are adjusting their return outlook and continue to either transact properties in Phuket or undertake greenfield developments. A second factor is property development groups looking to mitigate risk in a challenged real estate sector and look at recurring cash flow investment models.
- Niche Products Emerging, Can Buck Macro Trends
No two hotels are created equal and changing travel preferences in terms of properties that offer unique design, best in class wellness offerings or other key demand generators are hitting numbers far ahead of their competitive set.
To download C9 Hotelworks Phuket Hotel Market Update CLICK here.
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Bangkok woman gives birth in the back of a taxi!
PHOTO MONTAGE: Thai Rath
So you’re on your way to hospital with a passenger in the back of your taxi who says she’s going to have a baby – soon. Ahead there’s a lot traffic.
Taxi driver Pratheep Manop said he picked up a woman aged about 25 – 30 from Pahonyothin Soi 48. She wanted to be taken to Wipharam Pak Kret Hospital as she was about to give birth.
But after going only a short distance the lady went into labor and Pratheep reckoned with the traffic situation he’d never make it to the hospital in time.
He spotted a Ruam Katanyu rescue vehicle outside the Bang Khen police station so he pulled in for some professional assistance.
Ruam Katanyu staff helped before the better equipped Khum Klao Foundation arrived. They delivered a healthy baby girl.
Spotting some good fortune and luck, foundation staff headed straight to the local lottery sellers to buy tickets with the number 981 – the registration of the taxi.
We don’t know if the taxi driver kept the meter running.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Bangkok
Chachoengsao man killed by grenade explosion on Facebook Live
PHOTO: M79 grenades and launcher
A man was killed by a grenade explosion at a border patrol police base in Chachoengsao whilst trying to catch wild chickens. Chachoengsao is directly east of Bangkok.
The 28 year old, Apisit Kerdlarpphol, was killed after entering the prohibited army training zone and broadcasting his exploits live on his Facebook page.
Police say they discovered the man’s body at the firing range of the Phraya Surasee Khao Nam Yod BPP after they were alerted by friends who watched the Facebook live broadcast.
The blast had blown off his right hand and shrapnel hit his face and body. His mobile phone was found nearby along with five or six unexploded M79 grenades.
His father, 67 year old Napalai Kerdlarpphol, told police that Apisit left home at 6am with his wild rooster. He said he would use the wild rooster to draw wild hens for him to catch.
He later broadcast live on his smartphone, showing his rooster crowing. Later, he said on Facebook live that no hens came out so he would return home.
The clip then showed him walking back to his vehicle. He spotted ‘gold-coloured metal objects’ scattered on the ground and said that people who collect garbage to sell, would be happy to find them. He then picked up one of the object and knocked it against a rock and the clip stopped.
Police said the gold-coloured objects were M79 grenades that had been fired during practice but had not exploded.
A team of bomb disposal officers was dispatched to dispose of the rest of the grenades.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
88 arrested and being sent to ‘attitude adjustment’ on March 11
88 motorcyclists have been arrested along with 92 bikes, illegally modified, seized. The arrests relate to road racing in the, now, weekly Bangkok roadside crackdowns.
This week police set up checkpoints on roads under the jurisdiction of Metropolitan Police Division 2.
A media conference was held this morning, just after midnight, to announce the results of the operation.
Police say 27 of the 88 motorcyclists were under the age of 18. None of the 88 motorcyclists tested positive for drug abuse. All of them will be subject to an “attitude adjustment” session on March 11, according to police.
Meanwhile, police also fined owners of 44 larger motorcycles for using exhaust pipes that amplified the noise coming from the bikes.
Earlier in the evening police used speed cameras to take photos of 52 alleged road racers at a recent gathering and issued arrest warrants against them. So far, 25 of them have reported themselves to police.
SOURCE: The Nation
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 movies made in Thailand
Stunning new Lux Neo villas at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Top 10 things to know about Phuket for beginners (2019)
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2019)
Five metre king cobra caught in Krabi restaurant – VIDEO
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to see in Phuket, on a budget (2019)
Boom boom on the border – Thailand’s unlikely red-light district
Two headless bodies found on Rayong beaches near Pattaya
Italian couple killed as truck rolls on top of them in Chumphon – VIDEO
Thailand loses its ‘cheap living’ reputation – Numbeo
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs (2019)
Will Asian airlines allow female flight attendants to leave the make up and tight clothes at home?
Phuket airport numbers soar, despite the sag in the second half of 2018
Top 5 Phuket (and Thailand) hotel trends for 2019
American all smiles after getting nabbed over convenience store theft
Krabi woman fakes death to avoid “loan sharks”
Top 10 things to see in Phuket, on a budget (2019)
Bangkok woman gives birth in the back of a taxi!
The Nan “U-Turn of Death”. A fatality almost every day.
Phuket’s aircraft selfies to be moved from end of runway
Long queues and poor arrangements greet early Thai voters in KL
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2019)
Chachoengsao man killed by grenade explosion on Facebook Live
Alcohol ban on the weekend of the election AND the weekend before as well
88 arrested and being sent to ‘attitude adjustment’ on March 11
Stray dogs to be rounded up on Jomtien Beach
PABUK a tropical storm, not a typhoon
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Trending
-
Thai Life12 hours ago
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2019)
-
Entertainment6 hours ago
Top 10 things to see in Phuket, on a budget (2019)
-
Election1 day ago
Alcohol ban on the weekend of the election AND the weekend before as well
-
Thailand1 day ago
Top 10 tips for tattoos in Thailand
-
Koh Samui2 days ago
31 year old British man stuck in Koh Samui hospital
-
Phuket3 days ago
UPDATE: Taxi driver shot dead in Patong
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Government considers blanket alcohol bans on April 13
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Tourist ransacks hotel bathroom before falling from second floor