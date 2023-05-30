Thailand’s NRCT and Chulalongkorn University launch anti-corruption knowledge hub

Image via Facebook, Torplus Nick Yomnak

The Knowledge Hub for Regional Anti-Corruption and Good Governance Collaboration (KRAC) has been established in Thailand through a partnership between the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) and Chulalongkorn University‘s Faculty of Economics. KRAC’s main objective is to develop an anti-corruption ecosystem in the country by applying academic knowledge and fostering international cooperation networks.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Torplus Yomnak, director of KRAC, explained that the memorandum of understanding for the establishment of KRAC was signed by the NRCT and Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Economics on April 24. The anti-corruption ecosystem will encompass not only the public sector but also the private sector, civil society, and the general public. KRAC aims to create personnel who will drive anti-corruption efforts and promote good governance in Thailand.

Several projects are scheduled for implementation in 2023, including an online anti-corruption and good governance collaboration programme, workshops for civil servants, and a database of anti-corruption knowledge. KRAC will also hold its first International Academic Conference on Anti-Corruption Knowledge, Academic Work, and Innovation Sharing on June 16, 2023, to facilitate long-term cooperation.

KRAC’s mechanisms comprise four features: knowledge, network, join, and learn. These features are connected to anti-corruption networks operating at three levels in the ASEAN region: Knowledge & Action Network, Network of Anti-Corruption Experts and Ordinary People, and International Networks operating at national or regional levels.

Dr. Torplus emphasised that addressing corruption requires academic knowledge and collaboration across public, private, civil society, and people’s sectors. Effective anti-corruption efforts should include learning, guideline development, collaboration promotion, and experience exchange among different countries.

In addition to his role at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Economics, Dr. Torplus co-founded Hand Social Enterprise with academic colleagues. This group collaborates with various organisations to turn research findings into anti-corruption actions. Hand Social Enterprise’s achievements include the development of an open data system, the identification of corruption indicators, and the integration of a whistleblowing function into the Office of the Public Sector Development Commission for further action, reports Bangkok Post.