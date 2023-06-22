Fashion-forward: Jaspal gears up for IPO, set to make a stylish debut on stock exchange

Photo courtesy of Central Chon Buri, Facebook

Bangkok-based ready-to-wear fashion company Jaspal is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) as it seeks funding to further develop its fashion and lifestyle ventures.

Jaspal recently submitted a proposal for the listing, offering up to 156 million shares, representing no more than 26% of the firm’s paid-up capital, to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). To assist with the Jaspal IPO, the company has enlisted the help of financial advisor Kasikorn Securities (KS).

KS deputy managing director Thinnaphan Wanglee confirmed that the Jaspal IPO listing application and draft prospectus are presently under review by both the SEC and the SET.

At the helm of the business, Jaspal CEO Charan Singhsachathet stated that the company and its subsidiaries create and distribute a variety of fashion and lifestyle products. The products range from Jaspal’s in-house creations to franchised and imported brands that have gained popularity among customers worldwide.

The Jaspal group houses 19 brands, such as Jaspal, Misty Mynx, CC Double O, CPS Chaps, Lyn, Lyn Around, Fred Perry, Diesel, and Superdry. Currently, the company offers over 113,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) featuring items like clothing, jewellery, shoes, bags, cosmetics, and eyeglasses.

Furthermore, Jaspal functions as a producer and distributor of mattresses, bedding, home furnishings, and furniture under six different in-house and imported labels, with over 21,500 SKUs available. These brands include Santas, Santas Home, Stevens, Sealy, Tempur, and Ethan Allen.

According to Charan, Jaspal represents a leading organisation in the Thai fashion business and other ASEAN markets. He explained that the company holds a dominant market share within the specialised clothing and footwear sector at home, as cited in a report by Euromonitor International. With more than 70 years of experience, Jaspal has established itself in the fashion industry from upstream to downstream operations, reported Bangkok Post.

The group currently operates 462 branches worldwide, offering its products both in-store and online, supported by a team of skilled professionals who possess in-depth knowledge of fashion trends and sourcing across the brand’s diverse portfolio. Charan also highlighted the company’s effective inventory management, which supports all distribution channels including online marketplaces.