Air Asia celebrates ASEAN Day with a special Airbus A320 | The Thaiger

ASEAN

Air Asia celebrates ASEAN Day with a special Airbus A320

3 hours ago

AirAsia introduced a ‘Sustainable ASEAN’ colour-scheme on a new Airbus A320 to mark ASEAN Day celebrations last week. Thailand is the Chair for ASEAN, the ten country south east asian trading bloc, for 2019.

Alongside the ASEAN Chairmanship logo, the livery features the best of ASEAN tourism icons, helping to advance and support AirAsia’s sustainability partnership with ASEAN nations and its mission to create a globally recognised ASEAN brand.

The launch event was attended by ASEAN deputy secretary-general AKP Mochtan, Ministry of Tourism and Sports Thailand Permanent Secretary Chote Trachu and Ministry of Transport Thailand, Chaiwat Thongkamkoon, along with AirAsia Group executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun and AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes.

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said, “As a truly ASEAN airline, we’re thrilled to showcase what makes our home special on one of our aircraft and to reiterate our ongoing commitment to sustainability.”

AirAsia’s sustainability efforts include guest education, carbon reduction and waste management through AirAsia’s philanthropic arm AirAsia Foundation.

SOURCE: Air Asia

ASEAN

US-China trade war accelerates formation of RCEP trade bloc

1 day ago

August 12, 2019

The escalation of the trade war between China and the US might help push forward negotiations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement.

RCEP, once formed, will be the largest trading bloc in the world.

Trade ministers from China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the 10 ASEAN member states met in Beijing last weekend for the latest round of RCEP. Ministers confirmed their commitment to concluding talks by the end of the year end and signing the agreement in 2020. They are all scheduled to meet in Bangkok next month to finalise the agreement.

The RCEP meeting was held amid an intensifying trade war as the US President Donald Trump announced additional tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese goods, triggering retaliatory measures from China. That’s spurred a war of words between Japan and South Korea as well as traditional trade partners and pathways are disrupted. The countries involved hope that RCEP may provide a forum for members to ease tensions and ensure smooth continuity of regional supply chains amid growing geopolitical tensions.

Negotiations on a total of seven chapters and three annexes have already been concluded, while remaining chapters or annexes near conclusion. Recently concluded annexes include telecommunications, financial and professional services.

Thailand’s Trade Negotiations Department Director General, Oramon Sapthaweetham, said the RCEP agreement should provide additional benefits to Thailand’s exporters, on top of existing free trade agreements.

For examples, Thai exporters should be able to ship more machinery, electrical appliances, plastics, chemicals, autos and parts, tires, fibre, apparel, tapioca and paper to other RCEP countries.  Additionally, RCEP should lead to clearer trade and investment regulations.

The agreement should also encourage Thai investors to invest in other RCEP countries, in areas where Thailand has strong expertise, such as in construction, retail, health-related businesses as well as the movie and entertainment industries, especially in post-production and animation.

The new RCEP is intended to cover a wide range of issues from trade and investment to services, as well as new areas of business such as electronic commerce. Late last month, the Thai Cabinet gave trade negotiators a mandate to negotiate the intellectual property issue in RCEP.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

ASEAN

Weekend RCEP meeting move closer to the world's biggest trading bloc

1 week ago

August 5, 2019

PHOTO: Asia Nikkei

Whilst the UK looks to walk away from the EU trade bloc and the US continues to ramp up the trade war with China, the formation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which would be the largest trade bloc in the world, continues to gather pace.

The RCEP, initiated by ASEAN in 2012, is a proposed free trade agreement between the 10 member states of the association and the six FTA partners of ASEAN – China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and India.

The RCEP group covers 47.4% of world population, 32.2% of global GDP, 29.1% of trade worldwide and 32.5 % of global investment.

A ministerial meeting on the RCEP negotiations over the weekend in Beijing achieved “significant progress”, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce. Over two-thirds of the negotiations on bilateral market access are now complete, and negotiations on the remaining content are being actively pushed forward, said the ministry.

“All sides have reached consensus on more than 80% of the text of the agreement, with negotiations on content in financial, telecommunication and professional services newly completed”.

Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan stressed that it is conducive to preserving economic globalisation and free trade and realising mutual benefits and win-win results among all participating countries if the RECP agreement could be reached as early as possible.

Zhong also called for intensifying the ongoing negotiations to meet the target of conclusion within this year.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

ASEAN

Southern insurgents likely behind the Bangkok bombings – Deputy PM Prawit

1 week ago

August 3, 2019

A meeting of Thai security and intelligence officials last night, chaired by Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, has determined southern insurgents were likely behind the spate of ‘warning’ bombs that went off around the capital yesterday morning. At the same time they haven’t completely ruled out political motivations despite an attempt by Thailand’s army chief Gen. Apirat Kongsompong to politicise the day’s explosions.

The blasts included one at Chong Nong Si BTS station, next door to the Mahanakhon building, the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road (Building B), and the Royal Thai Armed Forces HQ.

The series of bombings injured four people, although it is understood that no one was seriously injured. All four are currently receiving in hospitals.

The national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda says an initial police investigation indicates that there are similarities between yesterday’s bombings and attacks carried out in seven southern and central provinces, including Phuket, in August 2016.

The police chief says that authorities “can bring the situation under control”.

Seven separate bombs were reported in five locations in Bangkok and Nonthaburi with five of them detonating, injuring four people. Fires also broke out at three locations – Bangkok’s Pratunam market area on Phetchaburi Road, a favourite tourist and local shopping destination. One fire is suspected to be arson and bomb fragments were reported to be among the debris.

Southern insurgents likely behind the Bangkok bombings - Deputy PM Prawit | News by The Thaiger

Sources report that bomb disposal experts say the bombs at several locations in Bangkok were “improvised devices” triggered by timers.

“They were designed to cause panic rather than inflict mass casualties. These bombs are similar to cluster bombs used in the serial bomb attacks in seven southern and central provinces on August 16, 2016.”

The timing of the incidents, during a meeting of regional foreign ministers at a series of ASEAN meeting, running since Tuesday, support the theory that the incidents are more about embarrassing the government and security forces rather than causing damage or harm. Ministers and officials from 31 countries were in attendance including US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

Much of the foreign media coverage linked the explosions with the ASEAN meetings in Bangkok…Southern insurgents likely behind the Bangkok bombings - Deputy PM Prawit | News by The Thaiger Southern insurgents likely behind the Bangkok bombings - Deputy PM Prawit | News by The Thaiger Southern insurgents likely behind the Bangkok bombings - Deputy PM Prawit | News by The ThaigerSecurity was tightened around the Centara Grand at CentralWorld, near to where the ASEAN meetings were under way. At a Friday evening meeting between defence and security officials, chaired by deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, officials didn’t rule out any motives behind the bombings saying “that the attacks were intended to damage the country’s reputation”.

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai says that the bombings had not affected the ASEAN meetings and the event proceeded as per schedule.

