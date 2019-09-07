Thai monks receive alms then sell them back to traders… mmmm | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Thai monks receive alms then sell them back to traders… mmmm
PHOTOS: Sanook
Just another day in Thailand with a social media post about monks seated along a city street appealing for alms at the Asoke market in the business hub of Bangkok.
Sanook reports that there were many monks on the footpath as mostly Chinese tourists paid their respects and offered the monks food bought at the market.
But an online activist grout claimed that once the people had made merit, the items in the bowls were handed back to traders for resale. They complained the monks were cluttering up the footpaths and may be totally illegal scammers.
Online comments said, that if the monks were fakes, they should all be arrested. If they were for real then the Buddhist authorities should investigate to see if the proper procedures for taking alms were being flouted.
SOURCE: Sanook
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Young Bangkok boy has lucky escape after finding glass in food
A young boy has had a very lucky escape after finding glass in the food he was eating at a restaurant in Central Plaza, in the Ladprao district of Bangkok.
The boy had the food in his mouth at the time and cut his tongue on the glass.
In a post on Facebook, his father says his son was incredibly fortunate not to have swallowed the shard of glass. He also shares photos of the glass, along with his son’s bleeding tongue.
The father says that as the incident took place at night, there were no doctors in the mall, and he had to take his son to the nearest hospital.
The post has now been shared over 2,000 times, with many asking what the restaurant has done to compensate the family, if anything.
Other social media users are demanding to know the name of the restaurant, which has not been confirmed.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Grab rider ‘Pop’ explains what happened when the Bangkok mum stopped him on the motorway
PHOTO: Sanook.com
The Grab Food motorcycle rider who stopped to help a mother take her sick son to hospital Bangkok’s heavy traffic on Tuesday has given some more details about his good deed. The child, Nong Pla Wan, is now being treated in hospital and expected to fully recover from the ordeal.
Read yesterday’s story and watch the dramatic video HERE.
Recalling the way the events unfolded on the day, he says the mother opened her car door and begged “Pop” to help take her to hospital on his motorcycle as her son was having a seizure.
Watchara “Pop” Kasian says that he was delivering a pizza to an address in Watcharaphon. At first he didn’t know what the woman was going on about as he couldn’t see a child and there was dark film on the windows.
He says that, once he knew what was going on, he didn’t hesitate helping the distraught mother and the child, aged about three. He says he has a son of about the same age.
He used all his knowledge of the route and riding ability to get to the hospital ASAP. As he got closer to the hospital he realised that to deliver mother and son to the emergency ward of the hospital he would have to make a time consuming U-turn.
So he stopped and asked a motorcycle taxi driver to take the child and run across the road over-pass. A motorcycle ‘Win’ driver cradled Pla Wan and raced across the footbridge to the ER. Pop explained that when the mother leaped on his bike she mistakenly sat on the pizza he was delivering.
The customer was not very happy when the pizza was eventually but when Pop explained what had happened, and his bosses contacted the customer, it was sorted out amicably.
Pop thanked everyone for the good wishes to him and said if he ever has to do such a thing in the future he will be ready, willing and able.
Thanks Pop!
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Bangkok is the world’s most visited city again, fourth year in a row
Bangkok is again the world’s most-visited city for the fourth consecutive year, beating out Paris and London. The rankings are compiled annually by Mastercard. Welcoming around 22.7 million international visitors, Bangkok ranked as the top destination for global travellers this year.
Many of Bangkok’s visitors originate from these top five destinations, listed in order: Mainland China, Japan, South Korea, India and the United Kingdom. Popular attractions include the Grand Palace, Wat Arun and for a day trip outside the city, the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market.
According to the listing, Bangkok was host to more than 22 million international overnight travellers. Paris and London were in second and third place with just over over 19 million overnight stayers each. Other Asian cities in the Top 10 include Singapore at #5 and KL at #6, and Tokyo at #9. South east Asia’s other popular tropical destination, Bali, came in at #19.
The Mastercard Index, which expanded this year to look at global 162 cities, is not simply a ranking of the top travel destinations. Based on visitor volume and spend for the 2018 calendar year, the in-depth analysis also provides a growth forecast for 2019.
London was the only city in the top 10 cities to score a drop in international overnight visitors declining almost 4%. Tokyo is forecast to have the largest growth in arrivals this year, an increase of 10% to more than 14 million.
Phuket and Pattaya also scored in the top 20 most popular locations this year, #14 and #15 respectively.
Thailand’s tourism industry on some measures accounts for about a fifth of the nation’s gross domestic product. A boom in the sector fizzled this year as the baht strengthened and the global economy slowed.
Top 10 cities ranked by 2018 visitor numbers
1. Bangkok, Thailand: 22.78 million international overnight visitors
2. Paris, France: 19.10 million international overnight visitors
3. London, England: 19.09 million international overnight visitors
4. Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 15.93 million international overnight visitors
5. Singapore: 14.67 million international overnight visitors
6. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 13.79 million international overnight visitors
7. New York City, USA: 13.60 million international overnight visitors
8. Istanbul, Turkey: 13.40 million international overnight visitors
9. Tokyo, Japan: 12.93 million international overnight visitors
10. Antalya, Turkey: 12.41 million international overnight visitors
Read the full report HERE.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Thailand, the land of festivals
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
‘One Night In Bangkok’. The song, 35 years later
Bangkok woman hospitalised after she falls over and a cucumber ended up inside her
Ten things the Thai Government could to do right now
Why the Chinese are infinitely more important than Western tourists to Thailand
Smoking at home in Thailand has been banned from today
Popular Thai expat blogger shares problems renewing visa
Organisers meet with immigration over TM30 petition – full report
Thailand tightens the screws on TM30 reporting, petition ongoing
Thai Immigration bristles about TM30 revolt as it copes with PR disaster
Saving Thai Airways
Thailand’s Ang Thong National Marine Park, the ‘new’ Maya Bay
Thai monks receive alms then sell them back to traders… mmmm
Boeing suspends testing of new long-haul 777 jet
Ride-sharing services to be legal in Thailand by 2020
Bill withdrawal my decision, not Beijing’s, says Hong Kong leader
Thailand drops 7 places in world’s best places for expats to live
Man fakes his own kidnapping to get ransom money from parents
Hurricane Dorian’s death toll in Bahamas 43. Expected to rise.
Overhaul of Thai justice system required to deal with prison overcrowding
Thailand’s big retailers will stop handing out plastic bags in January 2020
India’s moon mission control loses contact with spacecraft during landing
Thailand’s tourism industry ponders drop of Chinese tourists
Songkhla businessman shot dead while taking daughter to school
Car rental scam busted, gang leaders arrested in Phuket and Trang
Foreign companies looking to relocate factories in Vietnam
Hurricane Dorian downgraded to Category 1 storm
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
Trending
- Phuket24 hours ago
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
- Phuket4 days ago
The problems with Phuket’s lifeguarding, in plain sight
- ASEAN4 days ago
Thailand industrial property a winner as US-China trade war drags on
- Phuket3 days ago
Court orders prison sentence for airline boss after 2007 Phuket crash
- Phuket3 days ago
Missing Chinese swimmer’s body found off Freedom Beach in Phuket
- Phuket4 days ago
Indian visitors to Phuket surge whilst total numbers drop
- Bangkok3 days ago
Sick child rushed to Bangkok hospital by a passing Grab Food motorcycle rider
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai street dog goes viral with “fake” injury