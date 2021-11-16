Proposal submitted to parliament for the legalisation of pornography and sex toys

A group, including the 19 year old OnlyFans content creator who had been arrested on pornography charges, went to parliament and submitted a proposal to the House Speaker’s office calling on the legalisation of sexually explicit videos as well as sex toys.

The arrest of the OnlyFans content creator back in September drew criticism and sparked a renewed debate on whether pornography should be legalised. OnlyFans is a subscription based website where content creators can make money off those who subscribe. It’s widely known for being used to sell and distribute sexually explicit content. Suthanya Nakhonjinda, known as Nong Khai Nao, had been arrested for filming sexual activities with her boyfriend and sharing the videos with her subscribers.

Under Section 287 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, the trade of material considered “obscene” carries a penalty of up to three years in prison and an up to 6,000 baht fine. The group that went to parliament today proposed to amend Section 287. According to the Bangkok Post, the group’s leader, a well-known influencer and sports blogger Attapol Khaithong said the law limited people’s rights over their bodies and lives. He added that the Culture Ministry and the Public Health Ministry could regulate the production and distribution of sexual content and sex toys.

Thai media reports that the group needs to gather at least 10,000 signatures to make an official proposal to considered by parliament.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post