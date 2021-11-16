Connect with us

Bangkok

Proposal submitted to parliament for the legalisation of pornography and sex toys

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Photo via Attapol Kaithong | Facebook
image
image

A group, including the 19 year old OnlyFans content creator who had been arrested on pornography charges, went to parliament and submitted a proposal to the House Speaker’s office calling on the legalisation of sexually explicit videos as well as sex toys.

The arrest of the OnlyFans content creator back in September drew criticism and sparked a renewed debate on whether pornography should be legalised. OnlyFans is a subscription based website where content creators can make money off those who subscribe. It’s widely known for being used to sell and distribute sexually explicit content. Suthanya Nakhonjinda, known as Nong Khai Nao, had been arrested for filming sexual activities with her boyfriend and sharing the videos with her subscribers.

Under Section 287 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, the trade of material considered “obscene” carries a penalty of up to three years in prison and an up to 6,000 baht fine. The group that went to parliament today proposed to amend Section 287. According to the Bangkok Post, the group’s leader, a well-known influencer and sports blogger Attapol Khaithong said the law limited people’s rights over their bodies and lives. He added that the Culture Ministry and the Public Health Ministry could regulate the production and distribution of sexual content and sex toys.

Thai media reports that the group needs to gather at least 10,000 signatures to make an official proposal to considered by parliament.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
gummy
2021-11-16 19:28
2 minutes ago, palooka said: This whole thing of sex toys etc seems to go against Thai culture to me. Sexual preferences and gender identity, prostitution (technically illegal) etc are accepted in a very open and broad minded Thai culture.…
image
ozvenision
2021-11-16 19:29
I stand erected, sorry corrected on this matter :)
image
palooka
2021-11-16 19:32
3 minutes ago, gummy said: If you were a Thai male with a 4 inch erect penis you may be constantly upset by images of foreign better proportioned males as well of annoyance that Thai females can satisfy themselves better…
image
gummy
2021-11-16 19:44
10 minutes ago, palooka said: Thanks for clarifying that for me, now I know why the wife is interested. You mean she is too shy to have told you already ? That's unusual, most Thai women are quite forthcoming, or…
image
steve860
2021-11-16 20:07
Would a blow up doll be ok that kept going down You?
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | “The Beach” to reopen, Poverty rises in Thailand, Get vaxxed or … | Nov 16
Bangkok2 hours ago

Proposal submitted to parliament for the legalisation of pornography and sex toys
Myanmar3 hours ago

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted president to face another charge
Sponsored9 hours ago

SC21- 21st century cellular medicines specialists

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

World3 hours ago

Travel blogger jailed in China for posing with a veteran’s tombstone for pictures
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 5,947 new cases; provincial totals
Singapore5 hours ago

Singapore lifts entry curbs for 5 more countries under vaccinated travel lane scheme
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand6 hours ago

Royal Thai Air Force signs US$143 million contract for US-made aircraft
Phuket6 hours ago

Phuket’s Bangla Road inspected by national and local health officials
Thaiger Bites6 hours ago

Party in Thailand, Isaan the tourist hotspot, Plastic Pollution | Thaiger Bites | Ep.61
Vietnam6 hours ago

Vietnam gives green light to foreign tourists, limited destinations
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand’s southernmost town Betong to reopen to tourism
Thailand9 hours ago

Poverty rising during pandemic, 15 million expected to be on welfare by 2022
Singapore9 hours ago

Singapore looks to Esports to help reboot tourism
Thailand9 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | No ammunition used against protestors, Heavy rain on Samui | November 16
Indonesia9 hours ago

Bali governor pushes for reduction in mandatory quarantine
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending