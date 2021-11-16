Bangkok
Proposal submitted to parliament for the legalisation of pornography and sex toys
A group, including the 19 year old OnlyFans content creator who had been arrested on pornography charges, went to parliament and submitted a proposal to the House Speaker’s office calling on the legalisation of sexually explicit videos as well as sex toys.
The arrest of the OnlyFans content creator back in September drew criticism and sparked a renewed debate on whether pornography should be legalised. OnlyFans is a subscription based website where content creators can make money off those who subscribe. It’s widely known for being used to sell and distribute sexually explicit content. Suthanya Nakhonjinda, known as Nong Khai Nao, had been arrested for filming sexual activities with her boyfriend and sharing the videos with her subscribers.
Under Section 287 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, the trade of material considered “obscene” carries a penalty of up to three years in prison and an up to 6,000 baht fine. The group that went to parliament today proposed to amend Section 287. According to the Bangkok Post, the group’s leader, a well-known influencer and sports blogger Attapol Khaithong said the law limited people’s rights over their bodies and lives. He added that the Culture Ministry and the Public Health Ministry could regulate the production and distribution of sexual content and sex toys.
Thai media reports that the group needs to gather at least 10,000 signatures to make an official proposal to considered by parliament.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | “The Beach” to reopen, Poverty rises in Thailand, Get vaxxed or … | Nov 16
Proposal submitted to parliament for the legalisation of pornography and sex toys
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted president to face another charge
SC21- 21st century cellular medicines specialists
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Travel blogger jailed in China for posing with a veteran’s tombstone for pictures
Tuesday Covid Update: 5,947 new cases; provincial totals
Singapore lifts entry curbs for 5 more countries under vaccinated travel lane scheme
Royal Thai Air Force signs US$143 million contract for US-made aircraft
Phuket’s Bangla Road inspected by national and local health officials
Party in Thailand, Isaan the tourist hotspot, Plastic Pollution | Thaiger Bites | Ep.61
Vietnam gives green light to foreign tourists, limited destinations
Thailand’s southernmost town Betong to reopen to tourism
Poverty rising during pandemic, 15 million expected to be on welfare by 2022
Singapore looks to Esports to help reboot tourism
Thailand Top Stories | No ammunition used against protestors, Heavy rain on Samui | November 16
Bali governor pushes for reduction in mandatory quarantine
Government considers easing entry rules, antigen testing may replace PCR test
Thailand now generating electricity at world’s biggest hydro-solar farm
Phuket to get 3 new tourist attractions
Zero chance of zero Covid: Chinese virologist slams government strategy
Thitisan ‘Joe Ferrari’ and his officers now facing death penalty
Things to know about the Thailand Pass. And some rumours.
Will Thailand’s nightlife survive another 2 months of closure?
Reopening of bars and nightclubs pushed to mid-January 2022
Protesters march to German embassy, present statement against monarchy
Pattaya Beach fight over an affair on TikTok results in 5 arrests
Bars are closed in Bangkok… but not on Khao San Road
Pattaya sees big tourism growth, but mostly domestic
Air Asia boss: Recovery in 3 months if countries ditch quarantine, testing
Phuket post-Sandbox arrivals double, surge in domestic tourism
Thailand Pass problems? Support beefed up with 24-hour hotlines
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket to get 3 new tourist attractions
- Crime3 days ago
Thitisan ‘Joe Ferrari’ and his officers now facing death penalty
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living
- Opinion3 days ago
Will Thailand’s nightlife survive another 2 months of closure?
- Bangkok2 days ago
Protesters march to German embassy, present statement against monarchy
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bars are closed in Bangkok… but not on Khao San Road
- Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya sees big tourism growth, but mostly domestic
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket post-Sandbox arrivals double, surge in domestic tourism
Recent comments: