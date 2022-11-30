Bangkok
Popcorn promotion: people capitalise on all you can eat
A Bangkok cinema might have underestimated the Thai people’s veracity for a bargain. On Monday, the cinema located in a mall in central Bangkok held an “all you can eat” popcorn promotion and dozens of locals took full advantage.
The theatre offered all-you-can-eat popcorn for 199 baht and did not make any restrictions on containers, for example, requiring the popcorn to be taken by customers using the normal buckets supplied by the cinema concession stand.
As a result of this loophole, people came prepared. Dozens of people arrived at the mall on Monday with their makeshift popcorn containers – cardboard boxes, foam coolers, buffet serving dishes, and even a steel vat. They piled the bottomless popcorn into containers to take home. People got creative with boxes and containers to store huge amounts of the salty, buttery movie treat.
Asia One reports that the cinema staff had customers lined up as they shovelled popcorn into boxes and containers. It is unclear whether many of the people taking advantage of the promo even sat in the theatre and watched a movie, or just came and hauled away the super-cheap snack.
Along with the unlimited supplies of the salty treat, the theatre was offering free refills of soda to quench moviegoers’ thirst. But the popcorn was a big attraction, as giddy Thais lined up to collect piles of the movie snack. One 39 year old investment expert spoke with the press as he filled up a 57-litre buffet dish.
“I’m planning to share it with my family and friends.”
The cinema’s promotion might end up losing them a lot of money in huge popcorn giveaways, but it’s certainly raised visibility as photos of people filling huge buckets of popcorn were posted online and are going viral.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Parents seek justice after 4 year old child dies after mysterious fall at school
Popcorn promotion: people capitalise on all you can eat
Violent criminals in Thailand to be tagged for 10 years after release to protect women
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Chiang Mai farmers ordered not to move pigs to prevent African Swine Fever spread
Truck overturns carrying 2,560 crates of beer in central Thailand
Bangkok’s most famous gruesome museum
Driver surrenders to police after hit-and-run in Pattaya
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
UK summons Chinese ambassador after BBC journalist arrested covering Covid protests
Qatar officials insist camel beauty contestants are cosmetic surgery free
Blue Tree FREE DJ Warm-up Weekend to be held on Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th of December
Iranian Kurdish footballer released from jail
Stock market share trades to be taxed in Thailand after being exempt for past 30 years
CBD nutraceuticals market emerging in Thailand and globally
Angry Thai man condemns foreigner for not wearing a mask on BTS | GMT
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
Thailand and Cambodian officials agree to remove mines in border areas
Police arrest transgender Thai women for filming and disseminating child porn online
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Man dies trying to eat a coconut in central Thailand
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Don’t miss An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne this week
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Venomous snake rescued from beer in Australia
Blaze guts foreigner’s car in Phuket
Man charged with murder of a transwoman found dead in canal
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Guides1 day ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
-
Drugs3 days ago
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
-
Bangkok2 days ago
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
-
Politics2 days ago
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
-
Bangkok Travel1 day ago
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
-
ASEAN2 days ago
Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand