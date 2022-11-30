Connect with us

Bangkok

Popcorn promotion: people capitalise on all you can eat

Published

 on 

PHOTO: All you can eat popcorn promotion gets out of control. (via AsiaOne)
Thaiger deals

A Bangkok cinema might have underestimated the Thai people’s veracity for a bargain. On Monday, the cinema located in a mall in central Bangkok held an “all you can eatpopcorn promotion and dozens of locals took full advantage.

The theatre offered all-you-can-eat popcorn for 199 baht and did not make any restrictions on containers, for example, requiring the popcorn to be taken by customers using the normal buckets supplied by the cinema concession stand.

As a result of this loophole, people came prepared. Dozens of people arrived at the mall on Monday with their makeshift popcorn containers – cardboard boxes, foam coolers, buffet serving dishes, and even a steel vat. They piled the bottomless popcorn into containers to take home. People got creative with boxes and containers to store huge amounts of the salty, buttery movie treat.

Asia One reports that the cinema staff had customers lined up as they shovelled popcorn into boxes and containers. It is unclear whether many of the people taking advantage of the promo even sat in the theatre and watched a movie, or just came and hauled away the super-cheap snack.

Along with the unlimited supplies of the salty treat, the theatre was offering free refills of soda to quench moviegoers’ thirst. But the popcorn was a big attraction, as giddy Thais lined up to collect piles of the movie snack. One 39 year old investment expert spoke with the press as he filled up a 57-litre buffet dish.

“I’m planning to share it with my family and friends.”

The cinema’s promotion might end up losing them a lot of money in huge popcorn giveaways, but it’s certainly raised visibility as photos of people filling huge buckets of popcorn were posted online and are going viral.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand24 mins ago

Parents seek justice after 4 year old child dies after mysterious fall at school
Bangkok24 mins ago

Popcorn promotion: people capitalise on all you can eat
Crime28 mins ago

Violent criminals in Thailand to be tagged for 10 years after release to protect women
Sponsored1 day ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Chiang Mai1 hour ago

Chiang Mai farmers ordered not to move pigs to prevent African Swine Fever spread
Thailand2 hours ago

Truck overturns carrying 2,560 crates of beer in central Thailand
Tourism2 hours ago

Bangkok’s most famous gruesome museum
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Driver surrenders to police after hit-and-run in Pattaya
Tourism3 hours ago

Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
Coronavirus World3 hours ago

UK summons Chinese ambassador after BBC journalist arrested covering Covid protests
Thailand3 hours ago

Qatar officials insist camel beauty contestants are cosmetic surgery free
Press Room3 hours ago

Blue Tree FREE DJ Warm-up Weekend to be held on Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th of December
World3 hours ago

Iranian Kurdish footballer released from jail
Hot News3 hours ago

Stock market share trades to be taxed in Thailand after being exempt for past 30 years
Press Room4 hours ago

CBD nutraceuticals market emerging in Thailand and globally
Thailand4 hours ago

Angry Thai man condemns foreigner for not wearing a mask on BTS | GMT
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending