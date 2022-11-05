Plus-Size Competition in Thailand | Miss Krungthong 2022

https://youtu.be/de4HarPxVIQ

Join Natty Warisa in discovering Thailand’s very own plus-size beauty pageant, “Miss Krungthong 2022” held at Krungthong Plaza. Krungthong Plaza is a wholesale and retail shopping center in Pathumwan area, Bangkok that is known specifically for its plus-size appareal.

On October 27th, 2022, the shopping mall hosted its very first beauty pageant competition for plus-sized people called “Miss Krungthong 2022”. This was the qualifying round where judges would select the top 20 contestants to move on to its final round on November 8th, with the chosen candidate winning 50,000 in cash and a contract to work and promote Krungthong Mall for one year.

