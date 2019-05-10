Ping-pong bombs used in Samut Prakan gang brawl | The Thaiger

Samut Prakan police have had to intervene in a confrontation between rival gangs and ended up sending five injured youth to hospital, only for the whole matter to flare up again in the hospital parking area.

One group of four young men, wielding knives and wooden clubs, hurled a ping-pong bomb at their rivals in the Koh Bang Chalong community in Bang Phli district, just south-east of Bangkok.

Police were called at 8pm and told that five members of the second group had been injured by the bomb. They were then taken to Central Park Hospital, but their assailants followed on motorcycles and tossed another ping-pong bomb towards them in the hospital parking lot. 68 year old Yodying Champeung was also injured when he tried to intervene in the initial attack, which involved his grandson and took place just outside his home. Yodying seized an attacker’s knife and sent them fleeing. One of the injured young men said his group had had a dispute with the assailants four days earlier, resulting in one person injured on his side. He filed a police complaint, prompting their rivals to retaliate last night. SOURCE: The Nation





