Ping-pong bombs used in Samut Prakan gang brawl | The Thaiger

Ping-pong bombs used in Samut Prakan gang brawl
Samut Prakan police have had to intervene in a confrontation between rival gangs and ended up sending five injured youth to hospital, only for the whole matter to flare up again in the hospital parking area.
One group of four young men, wielding knives and wooden clubs, hurled a ping-pong bomb at their rivals in the Koh Bang Chalong community in Bang Phli district, just south-east of Bangkok.
Police were called at 8pm and told that five members of the second group had been injured by the bomb.
They were then taken to Central Park Hospital, but their assailants followed on motorcycles and tossed another ping-pong bomb towards them in the hospital parking lot.
68 year old Yodying Champeung was also injured when he tried to intervene in the initial attack, which involved his grandson and took place just outside his home. Yodying seized an attacker’s knife and sent them fleeing.
One of the injured young men said his group had had a dispute with the assailants four days earlier, resulting in one person injured on his side. He filed a police complaint, prompting their rivals to retaliate last night.
Eight month old baby in ‘walker’ crushed by truck in Samut Prakan
PHOTOS: FM91BKK
An eight month old baby, who was in a ‘baby walker’, has died after being crushed by a truck in front of the parent’s house in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok yesterday.
Thairath reports that Phra Samut Jaedee Police were notified of the horrible incident in Soi Suksawat in Phra Samut Jaedee District in Sumut Prakan at 2.30pm yesterday.
Police and rescue workers arrived to find the damaged baby walker laying on the road. Nearby they found a sobbing 30 years old woman Wilawan Pitpan. She was cradling the body of her eight month old son Nontawat Saingam. His head has been critically injured in the incident. 61 year old Sanan Sopapong, the truck driver, was waiting for police at the scene.
Ms Wilaiwan told police that her son was in the baby walker inside the fence of their house where she was looking after him. She said she was distracted by a phone call for a moment when the baby walker slid and hit the gate and pushed it open. Her son, and the baby walker, rolled out onto the road into the path of the oncoming truck.
Police are continuing their investigation.
Greening Bangkok: 100,000 new trees for the city costing 30 million baht
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is planning to spend 30 million baht in planting 100,000 trees this year to increase Bangkok’s green space.
The first batch of 50,000 trees requiring 5 million baht would be planted at public parks and state offices. The second batch of 50,000 trees requiring 25 million baht would be planted by 50 district offices on land plots of private organisations, temples, schools, and along the Bang Khun Thien coast.
BMA deputy permanent secretary Wiparat Chaiyanukij says the project – now submitted for the governor’s approval – will be divided into two batches.
Currently, Bangkok City has 20,000 rai (3,200 hectares) of green space in the form of public parks and gardens, a ratio of 6.2 square metres per head, below the World Health Organisation’s standard of 9 square metres per head.
The BMA has been implementing three solutions to boost green space, including finding empty lands under its care to be turned into space for public use, increasing the number of parks beyond the current 35 public parks, and encouraging the private sector to add greenery to their properties and to support the BMA’s attempts to increase green space in general.
Violent passenger charged with attempted murder of Grab taxi driver
PHOTO: Pak Kred station chief Pol Col Pongjak Preechakarunpong – TNA
In a follow up to yesterday’s ‘strange but true’ story of the Bangkok Grab taxi driver HERE, police have now upgraded the charges against the attacker.
TNA reports that 27 year old Khampee Kleualinchee, a Grab taxi driver, was attacked with a knife after taking a call to take a man called Por from Prachacheun to Muang Thong Thai.
But, the story goes, following a scuffle the driver managed to convince the man to take him to hospital saying he’d transfer 200,000 baht to him. At the hospital he was able to tell relatives who secretly called the police after going along with the story that the attacker was a ‘Good Samaritan’.
Then there was problems with the police arguing about who should be working in which jurisdiction, an assault by the relatives on the attacker (really, you need to read the entire sage HERE.)
Eventually he was taken into custody by Pak Kred Police. The station chief says that Por was initially charged with assault and robbery but has now upgraded the charges to attempted murder.
TNA reported that the suspect is still undergoing psychological assessments in custody after claims that he is mentally unwell.
