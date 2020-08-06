Bangkok
BTS pillar collapse injures 5 – VIDEO
5 construction workers were injured in the early hours of this morning when a column under construction along a future elevated train line came crashing down. A Skytrain Pink Line pillar under construction collapsed on Chaengwattana Road in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district, just north of Bangkok. The workers were about 7 metres from the ground and pouring concrete on top of the the column when subsiding ground caused it to collapse, injuring all 5, according to police. 1 suffered multiple fractures and was taken to hospital in serious condition, according to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority.
One of the workers, 29 year old Narongdak Borirak, 29, said he and 3 others along with a foreman were cementing the pillar when it suddenly collapsed. The work site was at the future MRT Si Rat by a Makro store on Chaeng Wattana Road. The MRTA said that the collapse was caused by a combination of added weight from the additional concrete and inadequate temporary support shifting due to continual rainfall. They say the onsite team is investigating every column now as well as construction facilities to prevent it happening again.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Coconuts BangkokKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Bangkok casino gunman’s killer surrenders, confesses
In the ongoing saga of Monday’s fatal shooting a Bangkok gambling den, a suspect surrendered to police today for shooting dead a gunman in the illegal casino in Bangkok’s Yannawa district. A man calling himself “Boy BanKrua” turned himself in to police and handed in the gun he allegedly used. The suspect says he shot 61 year old Taworn Sisot, who had already shot and killed 3 others including a police officer, because he was worried that he and many others would be killed by Taworn’s unsteady shooting. His statements support forensic examination, which concluded that the trajectory of shots […]
Crime
Police questioned as casino shootout evidence goes missing
Bankok police are being questioned over their handling the Monday’s shooting incident at an illegal gambling den in the capitol’s Thung Mahamek area, in which 4 people, including a police officer, died, and whether officers are concealing evidence. The secretary-general of the Justice Reform Institute said yesterday that police appear to be treating the shooting in the same way they treated the Red Bull heir’s hit-and-run case, alleging that forensic investigators were notified hours after the police, apparently to allow time to get rid of the evidence, equipment, including surveillance cameras. He suggested that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha pay special attention to […]
Bangkok
US ambassador visits Thai clean-tech company Equator Pure Nature
The United States Ambassador to Thailand, Michael George DeSombre visited American-founded Thai clean-tech pioneer Equator Pure Nature yesterday to discuss perspectives on US businesses and American-founded companies in Thailand, their contributions to Thai society, primarily during the Covid-19 pandemic, and their role in assisting the development of Thai entrepreneurs, particularly women. Thailand is among countries recognised worldwide as having best managed the Covid-19 crisis and garnered well deseved praise from many quarters, including the World Health Organisation and the United Nations for containing the virus, through strict adherence to preventive measures such as social distancing, sanitisation, contact tracing and gradual […]
Remains of another ferry disaster victim found, in the sunken vessel
BTS pillar collapse injures 5 – VIDEO
Philippines plummets in to recession as virus numbers spike
10 new 5G towers going up in Nong Prue, Pattaya
Bangkok casino gunman’s killer surrenders, confesses
Police questioned as casino shootout evidence goes missing
COVID-19 update: 2 new cases found in state quarantine, no new deaths (August 6)
No current plans to extend list of foreigners allowed back into Thailand
Cabinet approves 435 million baht to control hungry elephants, monkeys
Latest travel advisories for SE Asia, UK, Canada
US ambassador visits Thai clean-tech company Equator Pure Nature
Tourism sector pin hopes on “Safe and Sealed” scheme to lure international visitors
Unidentified woman attacks foreign man in Pattaya
Mushroom clouds and nuclear explosions – the fallout from the Beirut explosion – VIDEO
Panel says Boss Voovidhya arrest warrant still stands
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
Phuket may be chosen as test case in phased re-opening to foreign tourists
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
Former PM Thaksin sentenced to 5 years
Facebook faux pas – auto translate goes rogue on message for King’s birthday
Police say “Boss” tested positive for cocaine due to dentistry
New categories of foreigners allowed back into Thailand from tomorrow
Pattaya police say insults led to fatal shooting
Beware bogus beef – online sales and vendors caught with suspicious steak
Jet ski explodes in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Minister encourages Thai hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Swiss clothing firm denies layoffs
Heart damage in Covid-19 patients found months after recovery – Study
Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Property3 days ago
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket may be chosen as test case in phased re-opening to foreign tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
New categories of foreigners allowed back into Thailand from tomorrow
- Bangkok3 days ago
Beware bogus beef – online sales and vendors caught with suspicious steak
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Minister encourages Thai hotels to stop price-gouging expats
- Cambodia3 days ago
Cambodia suffers acute Chikungunya outbreak
- Business2 days ago
Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list