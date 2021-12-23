Bangkok set up 50 Emergecny Operations Centres for New Year’s Eve

Emergency Operations Centres have been set up across 50 districts of the capital Bangkok to put in place strict measures for Covid-19 in order for the public to celebrate New Year’s Eve, Permanent Secretary Kajit Chatchavanich told the media yesterday.

According to Kajit, the centres will have measures in place to promptly screen and isolate infected patients, as well as a database system that would send information 24 hours a day.

District offices will keep a tight eye on New Year’s celebrations and events, notably at restaurants that are authorized to sell alcoholic beverages until 1 a.m. on January 1.

He advised event organisers to adhere to tight preventative measures, such as providing a Covid-free environment and ensuring that attendees and consumers follow the DMHTTA pattern (distancing, mask-wearing, hand washing, testing and using the ThaiChana app).

