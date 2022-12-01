Bangkok ranked No.6 in the top 10 best cities for expats

Bangkok ranked sixth in the Top 10 Cities in the World for expats in 2022 in an InterNations poll.

InterNations is a global social network for expats that operates both online and offline in 420 cities across the world. The network provides insider information on many expat destinations and also allows expat communities in each city to share and exchange their experiences.

InterNations recently launched the Expat City Ranking 2022 on its website. The rank was created by the votes from over 12,000 members across the world, and Bangkok came in sixth place.

What do expats think about Bangkok? Some 79% of them are happy with living in the city, 69% are happy with the cost of living, 66% are happy with their jobs in the city, 68% are happy with their work-life balance, 82% are happy with the quality of medical care, and 54% says it is easy for them to make new friends in Bangkok.

This year, the city was also ranked No.5 on the language learning platform Preply‘s list of the 60 best cities for expats to live and work in, and the No.1 best city in Southeast Asia by the travel magazine Travel + Leisure.

The other top cities for expats in the ranking are:

Valencia Dubai Mexico City Lisbon Madrid Bangkok Basel Melbourne Abu Dhabi Singapore

Most InterNations members agreed that Valencia in Spain offers them a great quality of expat life. They felt safe in the city, happy with the affordable transportation, and love the recreational sports in the city. The first runner-up, Dubai, is said to provide great government service. And expats also find it easy to settle in Mexico.

The worst expat destination for this year goes to Johannesburg, Frankfurt, and Paris.