Bangkok
Bangkok ranked No.6 in the top 10 best cities for expats
Bangkok ranked sixth in the Top 10 Cities in the World for expats in 2022 in an InterNations poll.
InterNations is a global social network for expats that operates both online and offline in 420 cities across the world. The network provides insider information on many expat destinations and also allows expat communities in each city to share and exchange their experiences.
InterNations recently launched the Expat City Ranking 2022 on its website. The rank was created by the votes from over 12,000 members across the world, and Bangkok came in sixth place.
What do expats think about Bangkok? Some 79% of them are happy with living in the city, 69% are happy with the cost of living, 66% are happy with their jobs in the city, 68% are happy with their work-life balance, 82% are happy with the quality of medical care, and 54% says it is easy for them to make new friends in Bangkok.
This year, the city was also ranked No.5 on the language learning platform Preply‘s list of the 60 best cities for expats to live and work in, and the No.1 best city in Southeast Asia by the travel magazine Travel + Leisure.
The other top cities for expats in the ranking are:
- Valencia
- Dubai
- Mexico City
- Lisbon
- Madrid
- Bangkok
- Basel
- Melbourne
- Abu Dhabi
- Singapore
Most InterNations members agreed that Valencia in Spain offers them a great quality of expat life. They felt safe in the city, happy with the affordable transportation, and love the recreational sports in the city. The first runner-up, Dubai, is said to provide great government service. And expats also find it easy to settle in Mexico.
The worst expat destination for this year goes to Johannesburg, Frankfurt, and Paris.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok ranked No.6 in the top 10 best cities for expats
Man armed with a pen gun arrested at seminar visited by PM Prayut
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport expects 130,000 daily passengers this month
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Racism scandal looms as Prince William and wife Kate arrive in US
Indonesia’s environmental protection plan- trust the billionaires
Part one: the most haunted places in Bangkok
Europe wakes up to US profiteering from Russia-Ukraine conflict
‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
Driver furious with BKK shopping mall after foreigner accidentally causes damage to her car | GMT
Ukraine’s hotline for surrendering Russian soldiers sees 100 enquiries a day
Missing Australian teacher in Koh Samui found
Cabinet seems to have ignored 4am nightlife proposal
THAILAND NEWS TODAY | Korean woman arrested for 5-million-baht theft, 6-year overstay
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
Man dies trying to eat a coconut in central Thailand
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Thai pro car racer fined 1,000 baht for writing-off Ferrari worth 25 million baht in Bangkok
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
China’s Covid numbers hit record high
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
656 people arrested for illegal World Cup betting
Cheating husband says he ‘didn’t mean to’ shoot wife in head in southern Thailand
Blaze guts foreigner’s car in Phuket
Myanmar junta’s release of political prisoners may not be indicative of a changing mindset
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Sponsored2 hours ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Board of Investment20 hours ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Guides2 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
-
Drugs4 days ago
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
-
Politics3 days ago
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
-
Cosmetic Surgery3 days ago
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand