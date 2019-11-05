US will consider a review of GSP cuts – ASEAN Summit | The Thaiger

ASEAN
US will consider a review of GSP cuts – ASEAN Summit
PHOTO: US National Security advisor Robert O’Brien and Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at yesterday’s Summit meeting in Bangkok – Thai PBS World
Behind the group photos at the ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, the backroom conversations have been fast and furious.
As a result of several unofficial and official meetings, US officials now says they will consider reviewing the suspension of trade preferences for Thai exports under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), to reduce the impact on the Thai private sector.
The US shift was explained to Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha by US National Security advisor Robert O’Brien during their talks at the ASEAN Summit yesterday morning.
Mr. O’Brien handed a letter from US President Trump to the Thai PM, in which the president said he values the long and close relationship between the US and Thailand and reconfirmed the US’s readiness to cooperate with Thailand and other ASEAN members for mutual benefit.
Both the PM and O’Brien agreed that Monday’s Indo-Pacific Business Forum was a good opportunity for the private sectors of ASEAN and the US to enhance investments in fields like energy, digital technology and infrastructure development.
During the meeting, the PM assured O’Brien that Thailand is ready to cooperate closely with the US, is committed to suppressing human trafficking and supports the US’s role in the region.
The PM also conveyed his wish to welcome the President and the First Lady to Thailand.
Meanwhile, concern by India, over the prospect of cheap and mass-produced Chinese products flooding Indian shelves is stalling plans to sign the world’s largest trade deal, known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.
A joint leaders’ statement on RCEP says that India has significant outstanding issues, which remain unresolved.
“All RCEP participating countries will work together to resolve these outstanding issues in a mutually satisfactory way. India’s final decision will depend on satisfactory resolution of these issues.”
The leaders of ASEAN, Australia, China, India, Korea and New Zealand have indicated hope that the agreement can be signed next year.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
ASEAN
15 countries poised to sign onto the world’s largest trade bloc
Whilst the US is consumed with polarised internal politics and building walls, and the UK economy withers under nearly four years of paralysing Brexit farrago, leaders from 15 Asia Pacific countries, including South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, are poised to sign onto the world most powerful trade bloc – RCEP.
Yesterday, despite some concerns from the Indian delegation, the group declared that they had reached agreement on all 20 chapters of the trade “megadeal” and expressed their willingness to sign it in 2020.
Called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, it is a massive and transformative regional trade deal uniting 10 members of ASEAN plus the six countries the SE Asian bloc already has free trade agreements with – South Korea, China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand.
The RCEP negotiations were launched in May 2013 and were expected to be complete by the end of this year.
The declaration was made – without India – during yesterday’s RCEP summit in Bangkok. All participating countries agreed to make efforts to resolve the remaining issues so that India too can participate in the RCEP by the time the deals is signed off early next year.
The statement was prepared after after a furious day of negotiations where India expressed its issues about the possibility of Chinese goods flooding the shelves of Indian businesses.
“Against the backdrop of a fast-changing global environment, the completion of the RCEP negotiations will demonstrate our collective commitment to an open trade and investment environment across the region.”
“We are negotiating an Agreement intended to further expand and deepen regional value chains for the benefits of our businesses, including small and medium enterprises, as well as our workers, producers, and consumers.”
The RCEP, according to the statement, will “significantly boost the region’s future growth prospects and contribute positively to the global economy, while serving as a supporting pillar to a strong multilateral trading system and promoting development in economies across the region.”
The 15 leaders reiterated the importance of the multilateral trading system, the RCEP, in the face of threats including protectionism.
The Indian delegation didn’t release a separate statement following the day’s negotiations.
ASEAN
Thai PM opens ASEAN Summit in Bangkok amid world economic tensions
PHOTOS: The Nation
The 35th Summit of ASEAN leaders opened yesterday against a backdrop of global economic tensions and prolonged trade negotiations between China and the US. Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomed the international delegation of the ASEAN Summit at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi, north-west Bangkok.
During part of the opening, Prayut recited the lines of the song “The ASEAN Way”.
“ASEAN we are bonded as one. Looking out to the world.”
He said that the lines reflect ASEAN’s vision to build closer cooperation among the 10 member countries, and develop partnerships with other regions. Thailand is the Chair for the ASEAN bloc this year in the annual rotating Chair schedule.
Prayut said that ASEAN countries are still facing many challenges, including a slowdown of the global economy, trade tensions, geopolitical conflicts, shake-up of multilateral trading systems, international crime and climate change.
“To meet these challenges, the region needed to make concerted efforts.”
“ASEAN has pushed for the application of the principles of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, a peace treaty of Southeast Asian countries with countries beyond the region.”
Mahathir held talks with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on the side-lines of the ASEAN Summit on Saturday at Impact Muang Thong Thani.
According to Thai PBS World, the two leaders signed a memorandum of understanding on seamless cross-border land transport of goods between Bangkok and Penang port, in Yahobaru state of Malaysia, through to Singapore, noting this will help generate revenue for the people of the two countries and help to limit smuggling.
ASEAN
“Build ASEAN brands” says AirAsia CEO
The CEO of AirAsia, Tony Fernandes, has told ASEAN governments to help create and strengthen “ASEAN brands” to drive the regional economy.
Addressing the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2019, Mr. Fernandes says, although ASEAN is the world’s fourth largest economy, there are few ASEAN brands with impact beyond their national or regional boundaries. He blamed “both visible and invisible barriers.”
He said with more economic headwinds resulting from the US-China trade war and other economic tensions, there’s a need for ASEAN countries to do more intra-ASEAN trade.
He cited the success of AirAsia, which started as a small low cost airline with only two aircraft 18 years ago, as an example of how ASEAN companies can use entrepreneurial spirit and innovation to achieve their goals. But, he says, there’s a need for governments to break down barriers and help ASEAN entrepreneurs.
He says there are rules and regulations in ASEAN that encourage foreign investment but do little to support the potential of ASEAN member countries.
Fernandes says despite huge growth in e-commerce, ASEAN has yet to see any regional e-commerce champions.
He emphasised that ASEAN, with a population of 650 million with diverse historical and cultural backgrounds, has immense potential, and the reason for AirAsia’s success. “is because of this wonderful market of ASEAN.”
He told the Summit that AirAsia owes its success partly to diversity in management and employment. He pointed out that AirAsia was the first airline in the region to have female pilots, and that it transcends nationalities when it comes to hiring. Mr. Fernandes says AirAsia also buys most of its food products from regional SMEs instead of from multinational companies.
“I’m a huge believer in ASEAN.”
Fernandes encouraged businesses in the region to view ASEAN as a market and build ASEAN brands.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
