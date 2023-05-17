US Election 2024
Democrats may only have themselves to blame for Biden’s grim approval ratings
President Joe Biden's low approval ratings have been causing ongoing concern for Democrats. A new analysis by the influential group Way to Win, a network of progressive donors and strategists, suggests that the Democrats themselves may be partially responsible for this issue. The study analyzed advertising during the 2022 midterm elections and found that Republicans spent $135 million on broadcast ads in House and Senate races, attacking Biden, which amounted to nearly one-third of their total spending on commercials.
In contrast, few Democrats aired ads promoting Biden's legislative accomplishments, according to the Way to Win report. Democrats spent only about $20 million on ads mentioning former President Donald Trump, less than 4% of their total ad spending. Furthermore, some of those commercials portrayed Trump in a positive or neutral light.
Jenifer Fernandez Ancona, co-founder of Way to Win and a former consultant for the donor club Democracy Alliance, said, "It's just completely asymmetric in terms of how Biden is attacked and how there isn't much on the other side to counter it." However, Democrats argue that their strategy in 2022 was effective, as they maintained control of the Senate and limited losses in the House.
The Way to Win analysis may reignite internal debates among Democrats about the need to more actively promote their accomplishments, something that Biden's team pledged to do early in his first term. The report has been shared with the White House and other top party officials, with Fernandez Ancona noting that people close to the administration found it useful.
Way to Win is also actively working to fill the gap by contributing to a $20 million national ad campaign alongside two other liberal groups, aimed at championing Biden's record. The group's analysis found that Democrats spent more than Republicans on ads mentioning bipartisanship, as well as terms like "extreme," "extremism," or "radical." This reflects the party's strategy to portray the GOP as far-right.
Regarding abortion, which helped Democrats defy historical trends in the midterms, the report found that the party's advertising on the issue focused on the debate over exceptions for rape and incest. Fernandez Ancona noted that the group discovered that attack ads against the president tended to resonate with voters, including Latino voters and other base supporters who repeated Republican talking points from those ads.
Trump-endorsed Daniel Cameron wins Republican nomination for Kentucky governor
Attorney General Daniel Cameron has secured the Republican nomination for governor in Kentucky, paving the way for the most closely watched gubernatorial race of 2023. Cameron, a protégé of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, triumphed over a GOP field that featured Kelly Craft, a Republican megadonor and former President Donald Trump's final U.N. ambassador. With Trump's endorsement, Cameron secured 45.4% of the vote to Craft's 17.6% in a landslide victory.
Cameron has been the frontrunner for the GOP nomination since declaring his candidacy a year ago, obtaining an early endorsement from Trump before his main opponent entered the race. In November, he will face the popular incumbent Democratic Governor, Andy Beshear. Although Republicans acknowledge that defeating Beshear will be challenging, they believe that Cameron, a rising star in Kentucky Republican politics, is best positioned for the task.
Cameron aims to be an advocate for individuals who felt neglected or overlooked during the Covid pandemic, such as small business owners, churches, and parents. In his opening campaign ad, he criticized Beshear for disregarding the Constitution and closing churches.
The GOP believes they have significant structural advantages, with Republicans overtaking Democrats in voter registration totals last summer. One crucial factor for Cameron's campaign is him not being Matt Bevin, the highly unpopular Republican incumbent whom Beshear narrowly defeated in 2019.
Despite a challenging nomination process, Cameron must now unite the party for the gubernatorial race. During the contest, Craft and her supporters launched numerous attacks on Cameron through advertising campaigns. Cameron retaliated in April, and while successful, it left his campaign account with just over $340,000 at the beginning of the month.
The Republican Governors Association is anticipated to spend heavily on the race, having already run an advertisement criticizing Beshear. On the other hand, Beshear has accumulated more than $7 million, and the Democratic Governors Association has indicated it will spend heavily to bolster the only incumbent Democratic governor on the ballot this year.
Democrats argue that Beshear has performed well as governor and has successfully led the state through various major crises, such as the pandemic, a mass shooting, and natural disasters. Meanwhile, Democrats are expected to link Cameron to Bevin's unpopular administration, citing the shared political networks of the two men.
The gubernatorial race may also offer early indications of the political environment leading into the next presidential election. Although Kentucky will not be a competitive state at the presidential level, the gubernatorial contest has often served as a testing ground for party messaging.
Succession provided us with an absolute hellscape election scenario. How real was it?
A close presidential election is thrown into chaos when 100,000 ballots in Milwaukee are destroyed by fire. The outcome hinges on the contents of the now missing ballots. This scenario unfolded in a recent episode of the hit HBO drama "Succession," which revolves around a wealthy family fighting for control of a media empire.
Massive spoilers ahead: In the show, Roman Roy, one of the two brothers running the fictional media company ATN, seizes the opportunity to project his preferred presidential candidate as the winner. His sister, Shiv, is alarmed by the political implications and resists. Eventually, their brother Kendall sides with Roman, even though the situation in Milwaukee remains uncertain.
The episode raises a crucial question: What would happen in reality if such an event occurred? The show got some aspects right and some wrong. Firstly, contrary to what the ATN's decision desk nerd claims in the show, Wisconsin election officials say they would have a clear idea of which ballots were missing. Scott McDonell, the clerk of Dane County, Wisconsin, notes that the state has a robust ballot tracking system.
The show also suggests that the lost ballots are likely heavily Democratic, which is accurate, as Milwaukee is a Democratic stronghold in Wisconsin. Nonetheless, without tabulation, it is impossible to know if the margins in the 100,000 ballots would be enough to overcome the fictional Republican Rep. Jeryd Mencken's lead.
Claire Woodall-Vogg, the real-life executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, believes that local and state officials would have immediately requested a court order to delay the transmission of any election results until the courts could determine how to respond.
Should the situation arise, lawsuits would be inevitable, and a lengthy legal battle would likely ensue. Barry Burden, the director of the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, believes that a judge could grant some accommodations, such as reaching out to voters whose ballots were destroyed to recast their votes.
Despite the show's suggestion that the court proceedings could take months, there are legal deadlines related to electoral votes which would require resolutions before those points. The matter would need to be resolved before the electoral college vote in December at the state capitals and before the meeting of electors in Washington, D.C. in January.
While the "Succession" episode is fictional, it offers insights that may apply to real-life scenarios. Claire Woodall-Vogg acknowledged that she stays up at night during general elections, worrying about the security of ballots and the ways to prevent potential disasters.
Election officials do have emergency plans in place to cope with unexpected events ranging from natural disasters to sabotage. Wisconsin was pushed to use their emergency planning earlier this year when tornados were a potential threat during the April election.
5 things to watch in Tuesday's primary elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
In Kentucky, Republicans are eager to capture the governorship currently held by the Democratic Governor, Andy Beshear. A primary election on Tuesday features twelve candidates, with the spotlight on Daniel Cameron, the state's attorney general supported by former President Donald Trump, and Kelly Craft, who served as a United Nations ambassador under Trump. The results are expected to be close, with both candidates having significant backing.
In addition to the Kentucky race, Pennsylvania is also hosting primaries, including a contest for the likely next mayor of Philadelphia. National figures such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders have endorsed candidates in hopes of securing another progressive mayoral victory. Furthermore, a special election for a Pennsylvania state House seat could shift the balance of power in the state's lower legislative chamber. Finally, in Jacksonville, Florida, Republicans are defending their largest mayoralty while Democrats are attempting to demonstrate a shift toward their party in what is generally considered a red-leaning region.
In Kentucky, experts initially perceived Cameron as the favorite; however, Craft has used millions in campaign funds to narrow the gap. The outcome of this race will be crucial, as the winner will face a popular Democratic governor in November. Despite Kentucky's generally red-leaning political landscape, Governor Beshear has managed to maintain significant popularity due to his handling of various crises, including the pandemic and natural disasters.
Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, progressive candidate Brandon Johnson emerged victorious in the Chicago mayor's race in April. National liberal figures such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez now hope for similar results in Philadelphia. Democratic frontrunner Helen Gym, a former councilmember, is pushing for a "Green New Deal" for local schools. The Philadelphia race is expected to be competitive, with crime and policing tactics as prominent issues in the campaign.
In Pennsylvania, control of the state House hangs in the balance as both parties vie for two vacant seats in special elections on Tuesday. Should Republicans win both seats, they would regain control of the chamber, granting them the ability to advance an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. On the other hand, Democrats have launched a comprehensive campaign to maintain the majority, investing nearly $1 million in their efforts.
Lastly, the Mayoral race in Jacksonville, Florida is seen as a significant test for Democrats under the leadership of former state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. The city has recently become a battleground between the two parties, with shifting political victories in recent elections. The candidates, Donna Deegan for the Democrats and Daniel Davis for the Republicans, have focused on issues such as crime, city infrastructure, and municipal utilities. As both parties heavily invest time and money into the race, the outcome could potentially signal a shift in Florida's political landscape ahead of future elections.
Trump blasts DeSantis on policy, personality
Former President Donald Trump criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a recent interview, taking aim at his policies and personality. Trump accused DeSantis, 44, of essentially campaigning for president without formally declaring his candidacy. When asked whether he would endorse DeSantis as the Republican nominee for president in 2024, Trump said it was too early to tell, adding that he was not impressed by DeSantis' approach.
Trump claimed that DeSantis was running ads and behaving like a candidate, even though he hadn't filed the necessary paperwork. He described this as a violation, although it should be noted that independent political committee is responsible for the ads, not DeSantis personally.
Referring to DeSantis' growing popularity as a potential presidential contender in 2024 – even though he has not officially declared his candidacy – Trump suggested that the governor's popularity had dipped in recent months due to personal issues. "He's got no personality. And I don’t think he’s got a lot of political skill," Trump opined.
In the past, Trump endorsed DeSantis for governor in 2018, which he believes was a major factor in the latter's success. Now, Trump is suggesting that DeSantis is being disloyal by running against him. The former president hinted that this disloyalty could cost DeSantis' chances of winning Trump's voter base in future elections.
DeSantis has mostly refrained from engaging in direct confrontations with Trump, despite being the subject of the former president's criticism. In an article published yesterday by American Conservative magazine, DeSantis chose to critique the left's political agenda rather than respond to Trump's comments. The Florida governor emphasized the importance of preserving American culture, traditions, and values that have stood the test of time.
In terms of policy, Trump pointed to DeSantis' controversial six-week abortion ban – which has been criticized by some as too harsh – claiming that the governor may not have understood the ramifications of his actions. Trump, however, did not provide his own opinion on the matter.
Biden backs ‘whoever wins’ in Turkish election
During his presidential campaign, Joe Biden referred to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as an "autocrat" and expressed support for Erdoğan's opponents. However, as Erdoğan faces a tight runoff race in the Turkish presidency, Biden and his team appear to be more cautious in their approach, insisting they are not taking sides. "I just hope … whoever wins wins," Biden stated, highlighting the complex nature of the relationship between the United States and Turkey.
While Erdoğan has been regarded as an illiberal ruler who has undermined democracy in his country, Turkey's strategic location as a NATO ally makes it challenging for Washington to disengage from a strong leader. Moreover, the Russian war in Ukraine and ongoing turmoil in the Middle East further complicate the situation. John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, emphasized that it is up to the Turkish people to decide the future of their government.
Neither Erdoğan nor his main rival, Kemal Kiliçdaroğlu, won more than 50% of the votes during the first-round elections. This outcome led to a runoff scheduled for May 28. Analysts and former US officials revealed that the Biden administration has been quiet about their preferences during recent months. Although many might prefer to see Erdoğan gone due to his negative impact on democracy and human rights, they are also aware that Erdoğan, who has led Turkey for two decades and has significant control over the media, is likely to win the election.
The Biden administration's reluctance to express their opinions may be partly due to the general US policy of not interfering in foreign elections. Additionally, they may want to avoid giving Erdoğan ammunition for his campaign, given the leader's talent for exploiting anti-American sentiment to gain votes. Nonetheless, Charles Kupchan, a former senior National Security Council official, noted that the relationship between Washington and Ankara has improved in some respects. Erdoğan eventually agreed to allow Finland to join NATO, and US officials recently agreed to sell software to Turkey to upgrade its F-16 fighter jets.
Despite these improvements, Turkey and the US still have many points of contention, including their strategies for Syria and their relationships with Russia. While Turkey has deepened its economic ties with Russia despite Western sanctions, Erdoğan also serves as a critical intermediary between the West and Russia concerning several matters. Considering these factors, Soner Cagaptay, a historian and author of several books on Turkey, pointed out that US officials must be cautious in their approach during the first round and the runoff election. "Washington's policy was 'do no harm,' with the hope that perhaps Kiliçdaroğlu would win, but probably not," said Cagaptay.
The Religious Landscape is Undergoing Massive Change. It Could Decide the 2024 Election.
Over the past decade, there has been a significant decline in religious affiliation among Americans, which dropped by 11 points. This change will inevitably affect the political landscape at all levels, especially in presidential politics. The shift in religious affiliation has been uneven across the United States, with some regions maintaining their religious identities, while others have experienced a drastic decline in religious adherence.
The 2020 U.S. Religion Census, released last year, reveals that religion is rapidly declining across the middle part of the country. Data indicates that Democrats are making gains in areas where religion is fading, while Republicans are gaining votes in places where religion is on the rise.
In key Rust Belt states such as Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, which are essential for the Democratic party, there has been a notable decrease in religious adherents. Oakland County in Michigan, for example, saw a decline in religious affiliation, which coincided with an increase in Democratic votes. Bucks County in Pennsylvania, a largely suburban area, had a substantial drop in religious adherence, which may have contributed to President Joe Biden's victory in the area.
Conversely, religion appears to be growing in counties in Florida, where 49 of the state's 67 counties have seen an increase in religious adherents. Notably, Miami-Dade County had a significant surge in religious affiliation, which could make it more challenging for Democrats to win the area in future elections.
Another area where religious affiliation has grown is Texas, particularly in counties along the border with Mexico. These increases in religious affiliation have coincided with closer election results between Democratic and Republican candidates, such as in Zapata County, where President Biden only won by 11 points compared to Clinton's 44-point victory in 2016.
The rising number of Hispanic immigrants in Florida and Texas is likely a significant factor in these areas' increasing religious affiliations. Democrats have struggled with the Hispanic vote in recent election cycles, particularly in areas where religion strongly influences political leanings. Issues regarding transgender rights and abortion access may not resonate strongly with religious Hispanic immigrants, who may lean more towards cultural conservatism.
The GOP may also capitalize on these trends in other states, such as Arizona, where religion has grown in populous counties, including Phoenix's Maricopa County.
The decline in religious affiliation in predominantly white suburban areas like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania may continue to work to the Democrats' advantage, as Republican messaging around abortion may not be effective in these regions. However, the rising religious landscape in states like Texas and Florida means that the GOP may be able to hold off Democratic advances in these regions, particularly given the growing number of religious Hispanic immigrants.
In 1990, only 7% of Americans identified as non-religious, but in 2020, that figure has grown to almost half of Generation Z. The declining religious affiliation will substantially impact the electoral map in 2024 and beyond, and both parties should consider this trend when formulating their strategies moving forward.
How Vivek Ramaswamy made a fortune before pivoting to politics
A week prior to Donald Trump announcing his Republican presidential campaign, a pharmaceutical company called Axovant had made the largest initial public offering in biotech history. The substantial influx of cash highlighted then-29-year-old CEO Vivek Ramaswamy, whose transition from a hedge fund analyst to a biotech executive put his net worth in the hundreds of millions. Since 2015, Ramaswamy has created other pharmaceutical companies, started an "anti-woke" financial firm, written two books, and become a semi-regular cable news commentator.
Ramaswamy has gained traction in recent weeks with his unconventional campaign. He is polling equally or above other declared or likely Republican presidential contenders who are more experienced. A CBS News presidential poll conducted in late April found that 4% of respondents favored Ramaswamy, putting him on equal footing with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence, who has not officially entered the race.
This raises the question of whether his self-funded campaign and considerable media presence can propel him even higher in a crowded presidential primary. Ramaswamy's campaign stated that he is prepared to invest over $100 million into the campaign, enough to conduct long operations in early primary states. Although, this falls short of the cost of a national presidential campaign. According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, Ramaswamy has already spent $10.5 million of his own money on his presidential ambitions in the first quarter. This amount has allowed him to hire staff, primarily for his advanced digital operation, and spend more than $1 million on digital and TV ads in key primary states.
Though Ramaswamy has not yet filed a mandatory personal financial disclosure, he has released 20 years of his individual income tax returns online and to reporters dating back to 2002, when he reported earning $2,000. He first reported over $1 million in annual income in 2011 while working at QVT Financial and has since earned more than $240 million, driven by $174 million in capital gains for 2020.
The primary source of wealth for Ramaswamy is equity in the companies he has founded, several of which are publicly traded. Filings provide insight into how the 37-year-old Ohio native made hundreds of millions of dollars through a network of companies focused on prescription drug development before transitioning to politics.
On February 22, the day after he formally announced his presidential bid, Ramaswamy sold four million shares in Roivant, a biotech company he founded, at $7.95 each. The cash value of this transaction would have been nearly $32 million before taxes. The filing indicates that Ramaswamy, who stepped away from the firm's day-to-day operations in 2021, still owns more than 54 million shares.
Axovant, the company that garnered hundreds of millions of dollars in its 2015 public offering, was one of several subsidiaries of Roivant. Although Axovant's first drug, intended for Alzheimer's disease, ultimately failed in clinical trials, causing the company to pivot and eventually dissolve, drugs developed by other Roivant subsidiaries have since gained FDA approval.
In 2022, Ramaswamy founded Strive Asset Management, an investment firm that positioned itself against the environmental, social, and governance framework used by some firms to make investment decisions. This was amid a broader pushback against "ESG" from conservatives. After two weeks of trading in August, the firm, backed by billionaires such as Peter Thiel and Bill Ackman, stated it was managing more than $230 million in assets. However, Ramaswamy's compensation is not public.
While still just a small fraction of what other self-funded presidential primary candidates have spent, Ramaswamy's investment in his campaign has surpassed $850,000 in the first six weeks. Ramaswamy hopes to follow Trump's 2016 path, in which the New York real estate magnate, branding himself a political outsider and successful businessman, poured more than $66 million of his own money into his campaign.
Ramaswamy views his self-funding as a positive, stating in a recent Fox News interview, "I don’t have years of political lists and campaign bases to draw from or existing donors. Frankly, that actually gives me some latitude many of those professional politicians don’t have because those donors, especially megadonors, have expectations. I don’t dance to anybody else’s tune.”
