US Election 2024

How Vivek Ramaswamy made a fortune before pivoting to politics

A week prior to Donald Trump announcing his Republican presidential campaign, a pharmaceutical company called Axovant had made the largest initial public offering in biotech history. The substantial influx of cash highlighted then-29-year-old CEO Vivek Ramaswamy, whose transition from a hedge fund analyst to a biotech executive put his net worth in the hundreds of millions. Since 2015, Ramaswamy has created other pharmaceutical companies, started an "anti-woke" financial firm, written two books, and become a semi-regular cable news commentator.

Ramaswamy has gained traction in recent weeks with his unconventional campaign. He is polling equally or above other declared or likely Republican presidential contenders who are more experienced. A CBS News presidential poll conducted in late April found that 4% of respondents favored Ramaswamy, putting him on equal footing with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence, who has not officially entered the race.

This raises the question of whether his self-funded campaign and considerable media presence can propel him even higher in a crowded presidential primary. Ramaswamy's campaign stated that he is prepared to invest over $100 million into the campaign, enough to conduct long operations in early primary states. Although, this falls short of the cost of a national presidential campaign. According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, Ramaswamy has already spent $10.5 million of his own money on his presidential ambitions in the first quarter. This amount has allowed him to hire staff, primarily for his advanced digital operation, and spend more than $1 million on digital and TV ads in key primary states.

Though Ramaswamy has not yet filed a mandatory personal financial disclosure, he has released 20 years of his individual income tax returns online and to reporters dating back to 2002, when he reported earning $2,000. He first reported over $1 million in annual income in 2011 while working at QVT Financial and has since earned more than $240 million, driven by $174 million in capital gains for 2020.

The primary source of wealth for Ramaswamy is equity in the companies he has founded, several of which are publicly traded. Filings provide insight into how the 37-year-old Ohio native made hundreds of millions of dollars through a network of companies focused on prescription drug development before transitioning to politics.

On February 22, the day after he formally announced his presidential bid, Ramaswamy sold four million shares in Roivant, a biotech company he founded, at $7.95 each. The cash value of this transaction would have been nearly $32 million before taxes. The filing indicates that Ramaswamy, who stepped away from the firm's day-to-day operations in 2021, still owns more than 54 million shares.

Axovant, the company that garnered hundreds of millions of dollars in its 2015 public offering, was one of several subsidiaries of Roivant. Although Axovant's first drug, intended for Alzheimer's disease, ultimately failed in clinical trials, causing the company to pivot and eventually dissolve, drugs developed by other Roivant subsidiaries have since gained FDA approval.

In 2022, Ramaswamy founded Strive Asset Management, an investment firm that positioned itself against the environmental, social, and governance framework used by some firms to make investment decisions. This was amid a broader pushback against "ESG" from conservatives. After two weeks of trading in August, the firm, backed by billionaires such as Peter Thiel and Bill Ackman, stated it was managing more than $230 million in assets. However, Ramaswamy's compensation is not public.

While still just a small fraction of what other self-funded presidential primary candidates have spent, Ramaswamy's investment in his campaign has surpassed $850,000 in the first six weeks. Ramaswamy hopes to follow Trump's 2016 path, in which the New York real estate magnate, branding himself a political outsider and successful businessman, poured more than $66 million of his own money into his campaign.

Ramaswamy views his self-funding as a positive, stating in a recent Fox News interview, "I don’t have years of political lists and campaign bases to draw from or existing donors. Frankly, that actually gives me some latitude many of those professional politicians don’t have because those donors, especially megadonors, have expectations. I don’t dance to anybody else’s tune.”