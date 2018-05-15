Following the very first 2018 edition of The Michelin Guide dedicated to Bangkok, Michelin today announces the extension of The Michelin Guide’s reach to Phuket and Phang-nga, with a new 2019 edition: The Michelin Guide Bangkok, Phuket, and Phang-nga 2019, to be released at the end of 2018 – featuring Thailand’s vibrant food cities with a wealth of accommodation options in one single guidebook.Bangkok’s inner zone and its vicinity provinces – i.e. Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Prakan – will also be substantially covered in this new edition.

According to Michael Ellis, International Director in charge of the Michelin Guides, this year, apart from Bangkok, The Michelin Guide has explored new territories in the South of Thailand, in search of the finest restaurants and hotels.

Thrilled by the culinary and hospitality scene of Phuket, which offers unique and fascinating characteristics as it consists of a blend of various different cultural influences; Michelin inspectors are excited to discover and reveal the best dining and lodging experiences.

- The Thaiger & The Nation