Weather warnings issued for Thailand’s north, central, east and upper south | The Thaiger

Residents from the upper south to the north of the country are being warned to brace themselves for heavy monsoonal rains over the next couple of days.

The Thai Meteorological Department announced in an alert this morning that there is a monsoon trough across the North and the upper Northeast for Thursday and Friday.

“The confluence of the southeasterly wind and the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will cause heavy rains in many parts of the country.” Many provinces in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the upper South regions will face heavy rains. Affected areas are: Thursday North: Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun. Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Nakhon Ratchasima. Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani and Nakhon Sawan. East:Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong and Phangnga. Friday North:Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak and Kamphaeng. Central:Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi and Uthai Thani. East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. South: Chumphon, Ranong and Phangnga. Meanwhile, here are the forecasts from weather.com for four of the main regions in the country… PHUKET BANGKOK CHIANG MAI KHON KAEN





