Bangkok

Weather warnings issued for Thailand’s north, central, east and upper south

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

Residents from the upper south to the north of the country are being warned to brace themselves for heavy monsoonal rains over the next couple of days.

The Thai Meteorological Department announced in an alert this morning that there is a monsoon trough across the North and the upper Northeast for Thursday and Friday.

“The confluence of the southeasterly wind and the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will cause heavy rains in many parts of the country.”

Many provinces in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the upper South regions will face heavy rains.

Affected areas are:

Thursday

North: Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon,

Nakhon Phanom and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani and Nakhon Sawan.

East:Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong and Phangnga.

Friday

North:Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak and Kamphaeng.

Central:Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi and Uthai Thani.

East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Chumphon, Ranong and Phangnga.

Meanwhile, here are the forecasts from weather.com for four of the main regions in the country…

PHUKET

BANGKOK

CHIANG MAI

KHON KAEN

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Bangkok

30 new cameras ready to catch traffic running red lights in Bangkok

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 30, 2019

By

PHOTO: Daily News

30 major intersections will be fitted with red-light cameras to fine people going through intersections and ignoring red traffic lights. Testing will take place during June and the cameras likely to be operational in July. The cameras will detect the registration plate number and send you an automatic fine through the post.

Police say that despite rumours of Bangkok being a sea of CCTV cameras, they confirmed that there are only 15 cameras in operation since May, 2018 to detect illegal lane changing. It was reported last year that these have resulted in more than 100,000 fines being sent out netting millions.

Here’s the list of the new red light camera intersections…

1. Urapong

2. Mengjai

3. Prachanukun

4. Pradiphat

5. Rom Klao

6. Ratchada/Lat Prao

7. Choke Chai

8. Nida

9. Bang Phra

10. Henri Dunant

11. Pho Kaew

12. Klong Tan

13. Pattanakarn Park Sri Nakharin Road

14. Sulakakorn

15. Withayu (Wireless) /Ploenchit

16. Asoke/Sukhumvit

17. Ratchada/Rama IV

18. Asoke/Petchaburi

19. Pathumwan

20. Narinthorn

21. Sathorn

22. Sanghee

23.Phayathai

24. Sri Nakharin Pattanakarn cut

25. Samsalee area

26. Tha Phra

27. Bang Phlat

28. Taksin

29. Prawet

30. Ban Khaek.

SOURCE: ThaiVisa Daily News

Bangkok

Ship owner fined 50,000 baht for chemical fire at Laem Chabang port

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 30, 2019

By

The Port Authority of Thailand  has slapped a 50,000 baht fine on the South Korean owner of a container ship which caught fire at the Laem Chabang deep-sea port on Saturday morning, causing a chemical fire and smoke blanketing surrounding communities.

Laem Chabang is just north of Pattaya fronting the Gulf of Thailand.

Meanwhile, Thai PBS reports that about 1,000 residents affected by the smoke have lodged a complaint with the Laem Chabang port administration demanding compensation from the ship’s owner.

Yutthana Mokkhao, the director of the Laem Chabang port says that, besides the 50,000 baht initial fine, the port administration was considering taking legal action against the South Korean shipping firm for its failure to declare the chemicals stored in the containers on board the freighter, KMTC Hong Kong.

The containers were found to contain calcium hypochlorite, widely used in the frozen food industry to kill germs. The chemical is not a threat to human health if used as intended.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Bangkok

Risland plans new developments in Bangkok and Phuket

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

6 hours ago

on

May 30, 2019

By

PHOTO: Artist impression of the new Cloud Thonglor-Phetchaburi

Hong Kong-based property developers Risland Thailand say they will spend 8 billion baht launching five residential projects in Bangkok and Phuket.

The investment budget of 8 billion baht is an increase from 5 billion in 2018 and 3 billion in 2017, the first year Risland operated in the country.

From June to the end of the year, Risland will launch three new projects in Bangkok – Cloud Thonglor-Phetchaburi, a 55 storey condo on Phetchaburi Road; a luxury condo worth 3.4 billion baht on Sukhumvit Soi 23; and Phase 2 of Lake Serene, a single detached house project on Rama II Road.

Risland will also open a new condo project with 2,000 units near Bang Wa skytrain station.

In the first quarter of 2020, the company also plans to launch a hotel-branded residential project on Koh Sirey in Phuket with a selection of condos and villas.

Founded in 2017 in Hong Kong, Risland has projects in the US, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Thailand and Hong Kong.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

If you’re looking for a property in Thailand head to FazWaz.com for the largest selection with all th information you need.

นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป] | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 626 mins ago

นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป]
คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 hour ago

คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี”
ตัวอย่าง Annabelle Comes Home – แอนนาเบลล์ ตุ๊กตาผีกลับบ้าน [ซับไทย] | The Thaiger
หนังใหม่2 hours ago

ตัวอย่าง Annabelle Comes Home – แอนนาเบลล์ ตุ๊กตาผีกลับบ้าน [ซับไทย]
ดูสถิติก่อนเกม ไทย -เบลเยี่ยม วันนี้ : วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 hours ago

ดูสถิติก่อนเกม ไทย -เบลเยี่ยม วันนี้ : วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019
เชียร์สด 30 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด นัดที่ 6 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 hours ago

เชียร์สด 30 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด นัดที่ 6
[คลิป] ชัชชุอร ตบเกาหลีใต้ โดดเด่นจน FIVB ต้องซูฮก “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล20 hours ago

[คลิป] ชัชชุอร ตบเกาหลีใต้ โดดเด่นจน FIVB ต้องซูฮก “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS รีวิวชุดแรก มีทั้งชมและสับ | The Thaiger
รีวิวหนัง23 hours ago

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS รีวิวชุดแรก มีทั้งชมและสับ
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS คะแนนวิจารณ์ล็อตแรกได้มะเขือเน่า | The Thaiger
หนัง1 day ago

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS คะแนนวิจารณ์ล็อตแรกได้มะเขือเน่า
[Live] พลังประชารัฐแถลงข่าวด่วน กรณีข่าวจัดตั้งรัฐบาล ลือ “บิ๊กตู่” ขอดูครม.เอง : เลือกตั้ง2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 day ago

[Live] พลังประชารัฐแถลงข่าวด่วน กรณีข่าวจัดตั้งรัฐบาล ลือ “บิ๊กตู่” ขอดูครม.เอง : เลือกตั้ง2562
28 พ.ค. 6 โมงเย็น วอลเลย์ฯ ไทยพบจีน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 days ago

28 พ.ค. 6 โมงเย็น วอลเลย์ฯ ไทยพบจีน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
จ่อฟันวินัย ชายคล้ายปลัดแต่ไม่ใช่ปลัด ชี้หน้าด่ากู้ภัยขณะช่วยคนเจ็บ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย2 days ago

จ่อฟันวินัย ชายคล้ายปลัดแต่ไม่ใช่ปลัด ชี้หน้าด่ากู้ภัยขณะช่วยคนเจ็บ [คลิป]
ถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” เลือก “รองประธานสภาฯ คนที่ 2” | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 624 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” เลือก “รองประธานสภาฯ คนที่ 2”
“วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” สรุปไฮไลต์สนาม 1 นัดที่ 1 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 days ago

“วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” สรุปไฮไลต์สนาม 1 นัดที่ 1
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลือกประธานและรองประธานสภาฯ 25 พ.ค. | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 624 days ago

ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลือกประธานและรองประธานสภาฯ 25 พ.ค.
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่ 2” – โหวตเลือกรองประธานสภาฯ | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 624 days ago

ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่ 2” – โหวตเลือกรองประธานสภาฯ

