Weather warnings issued for Thailand’s north, central, east and upper south | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Weather warnings issued for Thailand’s north, central, east and upper south
Residents from the upper south to the north of the country are being warned to brace themselves for heavy monsoonal rains over the next couple of days.
The Thai Meteorological Department announced in an alert this morning that there is a monsoon trough across the North and the upper Northeast for Thursday and Friday.
“The confluence of the southeasterly wind and the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will cause heavy rains in many parts of the country.”
Many provinces in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the upper South regions will face heavy rains.
Affected areas are:
Thursday
North: Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon,
Nakhon Phanom and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani and Nakhon Sawan.
East:Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong and Phangnga.
Friday
North:Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak and Kamphaeng.
Central:Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi and Uthai Thani.
East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Chumphon, Ranong and Phangnga.
Meanwhile, here are the forecasts from weather.com for four of the main regions in the country…
PHUKET
BANGKOK
CHIANG MAI
KHON KAEN
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
30 new cameras ready to catch traffic running red lights in Bangkok
PHOTO: Daily News
30 major intersections will be fitted with red-light cameras to fine people going through intersections and ignoring red traffic lights. Testing will take place during June and the cameras likely to be operational in July. The cameras will detect the registration plate number and send you an automatic fine through the post.
Police say that despite rumours of Bangkok being a sea of CCTV cameras, they confirmed that there are only 15 cameras in operation since May, 2018 to detect illegal lane changing. It was reported last year that these have resulted in more than 100,000 fines being sent out netting millions.
Here’s the list of the new red light camera intersections…
1. Urapong
2. Mengjai
3. Prachanukun
4. Pradiphat
5. Rom Klao
6. Ratchada/Lat Prao
7. Choke Chai
8. Nida
9. Bang Phra
10. Henri Dunant
11. Pho Kaew
12. Klong Tan
13. Pattanakarn Park Sri Nakharin Road
14. Sulakakorn
15. Withayu (Wireless) /Ploenchit
16. Asoke/Sukhumvit
17. Ratchada/Rama IV
18. Asoke/Petchaburi
19. Pathumwan
20. Narinthorn
21. Sathorn
22. Sanghee
23.Phayathai
24. Sri Nakharin Pattanakarn cut
25. Samsalee area
26. Tha Phra
27. Bang Phlat
28. Taksin
29. Prawet
30. Ban Khaek.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa | Daily News
Bangkok
Ship owner fined 50,000 baht for chemical fire at Laem Chabang port
The Port Authority of Thailand has slapped a 50,000 baht fine on the South Korean owner of a container ship which caught fire at the Laem Chabang deep-sea port on Saturday morning, causing a chemical fire and smoke blanketing surrounding communities.
Laem Chabang is just north of Pattaya fronting the Gulf of Thailand.
Meanwhile, Thai PBS reports that about 1,000 residents affected by the smoke have lodged a complaint with the Laem Chabang port administration demanding compensation from the ship’s owner.
Yutthana Mokkhao, the director of the Laem Chabang port says that, besides the 50,000 baht initial fine, the port administration was considering taking legal action against the South Korean shipping firm for its failure to declare the chemicals stored in the containers on board the freighter, KMTC Hong Kong.
The containers were found to contain calcium hypochlorite, widely used in the frozen food industry to kill germs. The chemical is not a threat to human health if used as intended.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
Risland plans new developments in Bangkok and Phuket
PHOTO: Artist impression of the new Cloud Thonglor-Phetchaburi
Hong Kong-based property developers Risland Thailand say they will spend 8 billion baht launching five residential projects in Bangkok and Phuket.
The investment budget of 8 billion baht is an increase from 5 billion in 2018 and 3 billion in 2017, the first year Risland operated in the country.
From June to the end of the year, Risland will launch three new projects in Bangkok – Cloud Thonglor-Phetchaburi, a 55 storey condo on Phetchaburi Road; a luxury condo worth 3.4 billion baht on Sukhumvit Soi 23; and Phase 2 of Lake Serene, a single detached house project on Rama II Road.
Risland will also open a new condo project with 2,000 units near Bang Wa skytrain station.
In the first quarter of 2020, the company also plans to launch a hotel-branded residential project on Koh Sirey in Phuket with a selection of condos and villas.
Founded in 2017 in Hong Kong, Risland has projects in the US, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Thailand and Hong Kong.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
If you're looking for a property in Thailand head to FazWaz.com for the largest selection with all th information you need.
