Phang Nga Governor puts region on alert for flash flooding | The Thaiger

Phang Nga
Phang Nga Governor puts region on alert for flash flooding
Phang Nga’s governor Siripat Pattakul has ordered all government agencies in the southern province to be on alert after surface run-off from a mountain flooded a village in Takua Pa district early this morning.
Following hours of heavy rains, the run-off from Khao Lak-Ram Ru mountain flooded Moo 3 village in Tambon Khuek Khak at 3 am. The floodwaters, about 50 centimetres deep, inundated some 500 metres of the Takua Pa-Thay Muang road in front of the Bang Niang market.
Only one lane of the road was passable. The water rose very fast, partially flooding many houses in the village. The governor instructed all agencies in the province to be on the alert for e more run-offs and landslides and instructed them to inform local residents to monitor latest reports from the provincial administration.
The weather is expected to improve over the next two days with less predicted int he forecast.
Koh Samui
Weather warning for southern and eastern Thailand
Five day forecasts for Phuket, Pattaya and Koh Samui below
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning to alert people to approaching heavy rains and strong winds in the South.
The TMD predicts more rain from from today up to July 21 in the Southern and Eastern regions due to a tropical depression approaching westward from the Pacific, which is likely to gain strength and move through The Philippines into the northern South China Sea, and the strengthening southwest monsoon that prevails over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.
“Outbreaks of heavy rain are also possible for those areas. People should be aware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and heavy water runoff.”
The warning says that waves in the Andaman Sea are likely to be 2-3 metres high and, in the Gulf, about 2 metres high. In storm areas, they will reach 3 metres.
The affected areas listed by the TMD are Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the East, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung in the South’s east coast, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the west coast.
Phuket’s five day forecast
Pattaya’s five day forecast
Koh Samui’s five day forecast
Crime
Police raid Phang Nga drug dealer with more than 100,000 meth pills
Police conduced a drug bust in Phang Nga and seized more than a 100,000 methamphetamine pills, considered a large amount from a southern local drug dealer. Yesterday (July 9), Phang Nga police arrested 28 year old Kittisak Chuanchom, a cable line technician, while he was preparing to distribute amphetamine pills to his ‘customers’.
Police found him at a house in a rubber plantation on Phang Nga-Tab Pud Road and found 109,480 meth amphetamine pills inside the house. On the same day, police brought him to do a reenactment at the scene.
Earlier, Phang Nga police received information that Kittisak was involved in the drug trade so they started searching for him and found him at the house along with the drugs. Police revealed that the man said he was hired to store the drug at his house waiting to sell them to clients at 120 baht per pill. He told police that the wholesale price for 2,000 pills was 75,000 baht, which makes the price 37.5 baht per pill.
He mentioned that his friend who fled the house worked with him by selling drugs in Phang Nga and the neighbouring areas. The police are currently investigating and try to find more information about his network.
Environment
Dolphin sightings in Phang Nga Bay near Phuket – VIDEO
The rangers managed to take a picture of a 150 centimetre-long dolphin in front of Koh Panyi, Amphur Muang while travelling to Koh Thalu. The dolphin was reported to be in good shape, healthy and familiar with human contact.
Sarayuth Tanthian, head of Phang Nga Bay Marine National Park, says there have been three recent sightings of dolphins in the park area by rangers and tourists, most of them bottlenose dolphins, for whom there is abundant food in Phang Nga Bay. He says the main reason for the frequent dolphin sightings is probably because natural resources in the Bay are starting to recover after the extensive clean-up campaign of the sea by the rangers.
Sarayuth also urged tourists, business owners and citizens in the area to participate in the clean-up effort by refraining from throwing wastes into the sea. He said this would help restore marine natural resources and keep these aquatic animals alive in the Phang Nga Bay.
ORIGINAL REPORT: The Nation
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
Bangkok’s Blue Line from Hua Lampong to Bang Kae launched for 3 month trial
Phang Nga Governor puts region on alert for flash flooding
National agenda will be prepared for dugong conservation in Thailand
Controversial “Law of the Jungle” episode in Thailand pulled by South Korea’s SBS
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
British expat arrested over dog attack in Phuket. 15 year old dog ‘ok’.
Thailand’s tourism copes with surging baht headache
43 year old British man arrested over Phuket dog attack
UPDATE: Thai PM tells Phuket people to “stop ripping off tourists”
New Thai Tourism & Sports Minister has a wish-list to improve tourism
UPDATE: Search for Filipinos lost off Freedom Beach, Phuket
Fire destroys 12 shops in Patong market
TMD issues a new weather warning for tropical storm Danas
Aussie tourists ripped off 1,500 baht each for a van ride in Phuket
15 year old Thai student dies following attack in SOTUS hazing tradition
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
- Expats4 days ago
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
- Expats2 days ago
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
- Hot News5 hours ago
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai couple walk away from dramatic road crash
- Crime3 days ago
‘Irishman’ nabbed after 11 year overstay in north-east Thailand
- Phuket1 day ago
Aussie tourists ripped off 1,500 baht each for a van ride in Phuket
- Pattaya3 days ago
Document agent nabbed in Pattaya for helping foreigners get driving licences