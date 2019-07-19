Phang Nga Governor puts region on alert for flash flooding | The Thaiger

Phang Nga’s governor Siripat Pattakul has ordered all government agencies in the southern province to be on alert after surface run-off from a mountain flooded a village in Takua Pa district early this morning.

Following hours of heavy rains, the run-off from Khao Lak-Ram Ru mountain flooded Moo 3 village in Tambon Khuek Khak at 3 am. The floodwaters, about 50 centimetres deep, inundated some 500 metres of the Takua Pa-Thay Muang road in front of the Bang Niang market.

Only one lane of the road was passable. The water rose very fast, partially flooding many houses in the village. The governor instructed all agencies in the province to be on the alert for e more run-offs and landslides and instructed them to inform local residents to monitor latest reports from the provincial administration.

The weather is expected to improve over the next two days with less predicted int he forecast.