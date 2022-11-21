Weather
More heavy rain and flash floods expected in Thailand
More heavy rain and flash floods are expected in Thailand this week, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said today.
The low pressure will cover the Gulf of Thailand while the monsoon will pass through the southern parts of Thailand from November 23-24. Those in the eastern and southern regions have been warned about the possibility of flash floods.
The country’s northern, northeastern, and central parts of Thailand will also have significant rain in some areas.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be 2-3 metres high, and over 3 metres high during thundershowers. Waves in the Andaman Sea will be 1-2 metres high, and about 2 metres high during thundershowers. Boat operators are advised to be cautious, and operators of small boats are advised to keep ashore.
Tomorrow (November 22), the provinces expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall are as follows:
Central Thailand: Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, and Bangkok and its vicinity, Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao.
South Thailand: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
From November 23-24, the provinces expected to experience heavy to very heavy rain are as follows:
Northeast Thailand: Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.
Central Thailand: Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Phetchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Bangkok and its vicinity.
South: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Fraudulant websites offer refunds on FTX collapse
Thailand News Today | Chinese man overstays visa in Thailand for 7 years over ‘cult’ beliefs
Earthquake kills at least 46 in Indonesia
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
RTP contravened UN ruling using rubber bullets on protestors
More heavy rain and flash floods expected in Thailand
North Korea leader brings 9 year old daughter to missile launch
Meth addict kills and cooks pet dog that ‘ate his thoughts’ in northeast Thailand
Rowdy monkeys moved on Phuket island
Pattaya Flying Club claims another victim, a Russian
Not sure where to stay near Khaosan Road? Check out these 5 amazing hotels!
2 entertainment venues raided in Pattaya amid crackdown
Cheating husband shoots wife in the head live on Facebook in southern Thailand
Where to eat, drink, and be merry this Thanksgiving in Bangkok
Pattaya man assaults intoxicated man, reportedly for catcalling at his girlfriend
Asian international tourism slower than other regions
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Rare Asian golden cat spotted in northeast Thailand
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
New moves to criminalise cannabis shrugged off by Anutin
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
South Thailand province welcomes first female Muslim governor
NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok | GMT
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle10 hours ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
-
Hot News3 days ago
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
-
Sponsored3 days ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Property3 days ago
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
-
Northern Thailand2 days ago
Crane driver electrocuted in freak N Thailand accident
-
Crime3 days ago
Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
-
Crime3 days ago
Man says his leg was amputated without permission in Thailand