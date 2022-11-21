Connect with us

More heavy rain and flash floods expected in Thailand

Published

 on 

Thai men in raincoats wait under a shop shed for the rain to end. samui , tailand - 02.19.2020

More heavy rain and flash floods are expected in Thailand this week, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said today.

The low pressure will cover the Gulf of Thailand while the monsoon will pass through the southern parts of Thailand from November 23-24. Those in the eastern and southern regions have been warned about the possibility of flash floods.

The country’s northern, northeastern, and central parts of Thailand will also have significant rain in some areas.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be 2-3 metres high, and over 3 metres high during thundershowers. Waves in the Andaman Sea will be 1-2 metres high, and about 2 metres high during thundershowers. Boat operators are advised to be cautious, and operators of small boats are advised to keep ashore.

Tomorrow (November 22), the provinces expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall are as follows:

Central Thailand: Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, and Bangkok and its vicinity, Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao.

South Thailand: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

From November 23-24, the provinces expected to experience heavy to very heavy rain are as follows:

Northeast Thailand: Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central Thailand: Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Phetchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Bangkok and its vicinity.

South: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

 

