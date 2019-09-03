Mae Hong Son school inundated by flooding in Thailand’s north | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Mae Hong Son school inundated by flooding in Thailand’s north
The clean up is continuing today at a school for hilltribe children in Mae Hong Son’s Mae Sariang district in far north Thailand was hit by mountain runoff and floodwaters from last week’s heavy rain. The Ban Pho Sor School in Tambon Saohin was inundated by mountain runoff following heavy rains late Friday and into Saturday.
The school provides education for children of poor hilltribe families in the tambon. It teaches 364 students from kindergarten to secondary levels.
The main school building was not damaged but the water inundated teachers’ quarters and the students’ sleeping quarters.
The district chief says 24 sacks of rice and all the dried noodles, destined as meals for the children, were damaged. Cans of fish were also under water and may need to be thrown out as well. 30 chickens, whose eggs were used to cook for students, were drowned along with three pigs. The floods and mudslide also damaged a mushroom greenhouse and the school vegetable garden.
On Sunday, troops from the Mae Hong Son-based 36th Army Development Battalion and officials of the provincial administration used heavy machinery to clear the 60 kilometre long road from downtown Mae Sariang to the Ban Phosor village. The road was blocked by mud and fallen trees in 39 locations along the road. The road was back in operation by Sunday night.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Mai
‘Podul’ batters Phrae as it weakens across northern Thailand
by Kanyasorn Thintip, Nisanart Kangwanwong – The Nation
As former tropical storm “Podul” continued to weaken yesterday as it plodded westward across north -central Thailand, the Sun Men district in the northern province of Phrae was battered yesterday morning, with toppled trees and power poles, and roofs blown off houses.
Provincial governor Pongrat Piromrat called an urgent meeting of all district chiefs to aid residents who were affected. He also warned of the potential of severe weather conditions until Sunday, and to plan an effective evacuation for riverside residents if necessary.
Sung Men’s tambon Nam Cham saw roofs blow off several houses, and trees fall down, pulling down five power poles along with them and resulting in an early morning blackout in Nam Cham and its adjacent tambon Pong Pa Lai. Meanwhile, Ban Phra Luang (Moo 5) in tambon Phra Luang saw a large teak tree fall and block a local road.
Officials at Nakhon Chiang Mai Municipality diverted 30% of about 300,000 cubic metres of water at the old city moat into the Ping River to absorb some of Podul’s rainfall, according to the municipality’s public works division head Wisakha Panyachauy.
Workers were dispatched to dredge drainage pipes and clear away water hyacinths, while official were on an around-the-clock watch for flooding especially of the at-risk roads of Sri Ping Muang, Chang Klan and Suthep (near Ton Payom Market).
SOURCE: The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Mai
Canadian man found dead, with throat cut, in northern Thailand
A 60 year old Canadian man has been found with his throat slashed at a Chiang Mai guesthouse. The man’s body was discovered by the housekeeper, who alerted the police.
The man, who has been named as Kevin Thomas, had been staying at the property in Suthep district for several months. It’s not yet known if the cut to his throat was self-inflicted, but police have found no signs of struggle or of a robbery.
The Canadian’s body has been sent for a postmortem examination and the investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Mai
Burmese drug smuggler shot in northern Thailand shootout
PHOTOS: Manager Online
A Burmese drug suspect has been killed in a shootout with Thai police and soldiers while attempting to ship drugs across the border into Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai district early today.
The man was believed to be a fighter with the Shan ethnic group in Myanmar and a part of a group of 30 drug smugglers.
A joint force of 30 policemen and soldiers staked out a forest near Ban San Ton Du in Tambon Tha Don at 2am this morning. They spotted about 30 men in green uniforms carrying a bag each and walking through the forest to two pickup trucks waiting at the end of dirt road near the forest. They were all armed with military-style assault rifles.
Authorities waited for the suspects to load the bags into the back of the two pickups before emerging from hiding, shouting to the men to surrender and lay down arms. Rather than laying down they responded by opening fire instead.
A gunfight ensued for about 20 minutes before the suspects fled into the forest to cross back over the Burmese border. Police then checked the spot where they found the body of a suspect who had been shot twice in the chest. Another unit managed to arrest another suspect in green military uniform. The suspect was unable to speak Thai.
Authorities also found and seized about 9.8 million methamphetamine pills inside 50 fertiliser bags in the back of the two pickups.
SOURCE: The Nation | Manager Online
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Thailand, the land of festivals
‘One Night In Bangkok’. The song, 35 years later
Bangkok woman hospitalised after she falls over and a cucumber ended up inside her
Ten things the Thai Government could to do right now
Why the Chinese are infinitely more important than Western tourists to Thailand
US vlogger cops a ‘vlogging’ from disgruntled Pattaya locals
Smoking at home in Thailand has been banned from today
Popular Thai expat blogger shares problems renewing visa
Organisers meet with immigration over TM30 petition – full report
Top 10 things the internet has replaced, or destroyed
Thailand tightens the screws on TM30 reporting, petition ongoing
Thai Immigration bristles about TM30 revolt as it copes with PR disaster
Bank of Thailand cuts policy rate, to 1.5%
Thailand industrial property a winner as US-China trade war drags on
AirAsia X orders 42 new long-haul Airbus jets
Three Russians arrested over alleged property fraud in Pattaya
Mae Hong Son school inundated by flooding in Thailand’s north
The problems with Phuket’s lifeguarding, in plain sight
Indian visitors to Phuket surge whilst total numbers drop
Massage parlour busted in Pattaya providing sexual services and underage staff
Thai police get tough on drivers at pedestrian crosswalks in Pattaya
Large heroin bust announced in Bangkok
Pet leopard not a hit with neighbours in Chonburi, Thailand
Soaring baht continues to court investors and speculators
The Thai charm-offensive on the South Korean President
Thailand by numbers
China sounds ominous warning to Hong Kong protesters
No direct hit from Kajiki, but heavy rain predicted for many parts of Thailand
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
Trending
- Entertainment2 days ago
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
- Bangkok3 days ago
Over 77,000 Bangkok residents living with HIV
- North East3 days ago
Thai man claims he’s 128 years old, reveals his secrets for living
- Thailand1 day ago
Sexual harassment is rife in Thailand – survey
- Cambodia2 days ago
Top 10 prettiest towns in Asia
- Bangkok3 days ago
Central Village at airport opens today after AoT told to remove entrance blockade
- Crime2 days ago
“How did my son die in Thailand?” A British father seeks answers.
- Crime2 days ago
Alleged killer of British man wandering free around Phuket