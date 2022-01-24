Visa
Red tape remains for foreign retirees in Thailand
This year, travel magazine International Living rated Thailand 11th most desirable country to retire in, out of 25. Despite this ranking, there are still regulations making it difficult for foreigners to stay here. Those with visas for one or more years are still required to report to immigration officials every 90 days.
Foreigners with a Non-Immigrant O or Non-Immigrant OA visa extension based on retirement can’t get any type of job in Thailand. This is bad news for retirees who still wish to do some type of part-time work for enjoyment. An Immigration Bureau deputy commander spoke with the Bangkok Post and said this is because work permits are only granted to those with permanent residence or to those with a Non-Immigrant B visa, which is issued to foreigners who want to work in Thailand.
The quota for the number of people granted permanent residence each year is 100 per nationality, he said. Even foreigners who have lived and worked in the country for over 10 years are ineligible for healthcare and other government benefits if they don’t change their nationality.
Foreigners who are married to Thais and have a Non-Immigrant O visa extension based on marriage must renew their visas every year. If their Thai spouse dies, they can apply to extend their stay in Thailand for childcare. If they don’t have children, they must look for other reasons to stay, such as work or retirement.
Foreigners married to Thais can apply for Thai citizenship, however, the process is more complicated for foreign men married to Thai women than it is for foreign women married to Thai men. Foreign men married to Thai women must meet a requirement in Thai language proficiency, have a stable job, obtain approval from the interior minister, and have lived in the country for five years.
Source: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
City Guide: Top gyms in Bangkok to achieve your fitness goals for 2022
Government mulls legalising e-cigarettes to reduce number of cigarette smokers
Policeman charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
Red tape remains for foreign retirees in Thailand
WHO says Europe could be heading for end of pandemic following Omicron surge
Thailand News Update | Easing of alcohol ban in Thailand
Thai PM to visit Saudi Arabia as guest of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman
Alcohol sales restrictions in Thailand ease again! I GMT
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
Alcohol until 11 pm at food venues in 8 Blue provinces from tomorrow
Local farmers accused of setting 100 elephant traps near sanctuary
Free Covid-19 testing events in Bangkok daily throughout January
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
COVID-19 SUNDAY: 7,686 infections, 13 deaths,
Government plans to gather data, combine tourism databases
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
Thailand News Update | Legalising cannabis & 8 mil tourist to Thailand in 2022
Swedish man enjoying a beer on Pattaya Beach files police report after being slapped, threatened by Thai men
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
British man fined for overstay after being forced into Bangkok quarantine
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration
City Guide: Where to shop till you drop in Bangkok
Thailand approves plan to attract highly-skilled foreign workers, investors, wealthy retirees
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Food Scene4 days ago
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
- Opinion2 days ago
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
- Pattaya1 day ago
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
- Crime2 days ago
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
- Cannabis3 days ago
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
VERSO – The School of the Future
Recent comments: