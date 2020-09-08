Thai Airways offers special international flights this month | The Thaiger

image
Transport

Thai Airways offers special international flights this month

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Asia Times
Need to leave the country? Just as that visa amnesty is coming to an end (September 26 if you forgot), Thai Airways is offering 1-way flights to 7 international destinations this month. The flights leave from Bangkok and are destined for Munich, Frankfurt, London, Paris, Copenhagen, Taipei and Hong Kong.

The special flights are for foreigners needing to go back home and for Thais who are travelling to study or work abroad. For those looking for a flight to Munich, think fast, Thai Airways is only offering 1 flight and it’s this Friday!

Go to thaiairways.com to book a ticket. Search “special flights” or call the airline’s contact centre 02 356 1111 between the hours of 8am and 8pm.

Munich

  • Flight: TG 924
  • Date: Friday
  • Time: Departs at 12:20pm (Thai time) Arrives at 6:35pm (local time)
  • Price: Starts at 17,055 baht.

Frankfurt

  • Flight: TG 922
  • Dates: September 18 and 30
  • Time: Departs at 12:25pm (Thai time) Arrives at 7pm (local time)
  • Price: Starts at 16,215 baht

London

  • Flight: TG 916
  • Dates: September 13, 20 and 27
  • Time: Departs at 12:50pm (Thai time) Arrives at 7:10pm (local time)
  • Price: Starts at 18,685 baht

Paris

  • Flight: TG 932
  • Dates: Sept 17 and 29
  • Time: Departs at 12:15pm (Thai time) Arrives at 7:20pm (local time)
  • Price: Starts at 36,090 baht

Copenhagen

  • Flight: TG 950
  • Dates: Sept 13 and 27
  • Time: Depart at 6:50am (Thai time) Arrives at 1:05pm (local time)
  • Price: Starts at 16,265 baht

Taipei

  • Flight: TG 632
  • Dates: September 18 and 25
  • Time: Departs at 8:25am (Thai time) Arrives at 1.05pm (local time)
  • Price: Starts at 7,985 baht

Hong Kong

  • Flight: TG 606
  • Dates: September 16, 23 and 30
  • Time: Departs at 4pm (Thai time) Arrives at 7:45pm (local time)
  • Price: Starts at 5,455 baht

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    September 8, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    Mmmmm not bad, about £440 for a direct flight to London.
    Maybe there is a catch. Maybe the fare does not include tax.
    This is a Thai enterprise . . .
    And there is the possibility that Thai airways will just collect the fares and not fly.
    They owe millions in ticket refunds anyway, and are about to go bankrupt.
    What have they got to lose – certainly not their good name.
    I have just checked.
    Other airlines are flying from Bangkok to London at around £350.
    If you are being driven out of Thailand do not leave them any money. Don’t use Thai Airways.

