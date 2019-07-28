Thai Airways needs restructuring to survive | The Thaiger

Store your tray table and buckle up. It’s going to be a bumpy ride at Thai Airways. The airline’s president Sumeth Damrongchaitham say Thai Airways needs complete restructuring if it is to survive in the highly competitive aviation business.

Sumeth said that under the restructuring, Thai Airways will focus more on the international market and link up with other members of Team Thailand – Thai Smile, Nok Air and Bangkok Airways- for local flights.

“Our new schedule will provide support for customers who fly by Thai Airways to Bangkok and have to board a connecting flight to other locations in Thailand or neighbouring countries. The new schedules will ensure passengers have enough time to catch connecting flights.”

The new Thai Airways flight schedule will also link up with other Star Alliance airlines as well as Thai Smile.

He said the national airline has already appointed an advisory team to see what changes are needed in terms of flight schedules and its tie-ups with other airlines that are part of Team Thailand.

“The advisory team will take two months to finalise the study and offer a proposal for our new flight schedule for 2020.”

According to a source from the airline, the advisory team has told Thai Airways to create a new department to manage such jobs as purchasing aircraft, setting up flight schedules and getting rid of old aircraft.

“This new department may be set up in the next six months, and should start operating by next year,” according to the source speaking to The Nation.

